Century Communities, Inc. announces new community of Gatlin Creek now open in Georgetown

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that Gatlin Creek, a new community with affordable, modern homes starting in the mid $200's is now open in one of Austin's fastest growing suburbs, Georgetown.

A variety of single-family homes are now available for sale, including six floor plans with 2-bay garages, ranging in size from 1,484 to 2,560 square feet. Four of the plans are two-story homes and two are single-story. Homebuyers have the option to choose from 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths and some interior finishes.

Century Communities' Austin division president Brian Bekker said, "We are excited to be opening Gatlin Creek in Georgetown, as this neighborhood has been highly anticipated. This new community showcases one of our most popular, quality-built plans, that is sure to fit any buyers' needs."

Gatlin Creek offers homeowners quick access to downtown Austin, I-35, Round Rock Outlet Mall, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center and Lake Georgetown, as well as the San Gabriel River and Park, which provides more than 30 miles of hiking and biking trails. Nearby Georgetown's historic Town Square is surrounded by Victorian storefronts, public art and Southwestern University. Residents in Gatlin Creek will be served by Georgetown Independent School District.

Known as the "Red Poppy" capital of Texas for the wildflowers planted throughout the city and its annual Red Poppy Festival, historic Georgetown is about 25 miles north of Austin in the northeastern edge of the Texas Hill Country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Georgetown has reaped numerous awards, including being named the "Great Public Space" for the Georgetown Square by the American Planning Association, Texas Chapter; the 2017 Parks Gold Medal by the Texas Recreation and Park Society; and one of 58 cities in Texas certified as a "Scenic City" by Scenic Texas.

For more information about the new community of Gatlin Creek visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/austin-metro/georgetown/gatlin-creek

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

