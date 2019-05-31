Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand openings at Expression at College Park in Mountain House June 1

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of new single-family model homes starting in the $600's at its new community, Expression at College Park, in Mountain House. The model grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, June 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a live remote radio broadcast by KKIQ 101.7 FM, face paintings and prize giveaways. Expression at College Park is located at 1755 S. Central Parkway in Mountain House.

Expression at College Park is the first of four collections grand opening and is Century Communities' first community in Mountain House. The first collection offers an affordable housing option to families outside the Silicon Valley and San Francisco metropolitan area.

Century Communities' Northern California Division President Jim Fletcher said, "We are excited to open Expression at College Park in Mountain House. This new community offers exceptional choices for your ideal new home that will meet your desired style and budget. This is a great time to tour our new model homes and reserve your new home today."

New model homes at Expression at College Park offer four, two-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,327 to 2,856 square feet. The single-family collection of homes features open floor plans with flexible space that include elegantly designed owner's suites, great rooms, dining rooms, dens, lofts, studios, and covered patios, depending on the chosen floor plan.

Fletcher added, "Homeowners at Expression at College Park will enjoy the convenient access to I-205, I-580 and Hwy 4. Plus, the abundance of highly rated K-12 schools throughout the community are compelling reasons to raise a family in the friendly community of Mountain House."

The Heritage collection will be the next model homes opening this summer. They are currently pre-selling from low the low $700's. Featuring four, two-story floor plans ranging in size from 2,903 to 3,490 square feet. The Provenance and Reflection collections are coming soon. At College Park, homeowners can find their ideal home for every style and budget.

Historic Mountain House is located nearly equidistant between San Francisco, Sacramento and San Jose in California's San Joaquin County. An adobe house built during the Gold Rush of 1849 was called "The Mountain House," a famous station stop for gold miners. Since then, the town of Mountain House has grown and thrived to offer first class amenities, parks and trails and access to nearby shopping, dining and major employment centers in the region. Homeowners with children are served by the highly rated Lammersville Joint Unified School District, which include a new high school campus and six elementary schools. Two additional new schools are scheduled to built in the master-planned community.

Interested homebuyers can talk to a New Home Specialist and sign up now for the community's "interest list" to get timely information on new releases. The model homes are open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/central-california/mountain-house

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.centurycommunities.com

