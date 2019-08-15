Century Communities, Inc. hosts Aug. 17 grand opening for Polo Ranch in Fulshear

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Polo Ranch, its newest community in the Houston area. Grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. in Fulshear and includes VIP tours of model homes and refreshments by Top Notch BBQ, and entertainment by face painters and more.

Nestled into the rolling landscape in West Texas, Polo Ranch offers homeowners a serene setting as the community has been developed within the area's century-old hardwoods, grassy prairie land, lowlands and along the banks of the Brazos Rivers.

"We're excited to open Polo Ranch in Fulshear, just west of Houston. Residents at Polo Ranch will enjoy the relaxed country lifestyle and the convenience and access to all the rich amenities available in the area. Homebuyers can choose from a variety of quality-built, floor plans that will appeal to any lifestyle. This is a great time to take advantage of grand opening pricing on new homes for sale in popular Fulshear," said Chris Chew, Houston Texas Division President.

Polo Ranch is a new master-planned community that includes a recreation center, pool, splash pad, playgrounds, parks and walking trails. Homeowners can choose from a wide selection of floor plans ranging in size from 1,200 to 4,200 square feet. One and two-story single-family homes are situated on 45-foot, 50-foot and 60-foot lots and start in the high-$100's to $300's. These quality-crafted homes feature granite countertops and owner's private entries, plus choices of 3-6 bedrooms, 2-5.5 baths and 2-bay garages. Polo Ranch is served by Huggins Elementary School and Dean Leaman Junior High School.

The City of Fulshear is 20-minutes west of Houston at the crossroads of FM 359 and FM 1093, as well as Interstate 10 and the Westpark Tollway. The location also offers convenient access to major shopping, dining and entertainment venues. In 2016, Fulshear was the fastest-growing city in Texas and enjoys a highly educated, affluent demographic. The community has been described by some as "country chic" and boasts gourmet restaurants with world-renowned chefs, polo fields, and unique shopping in the downtown district.

Homebuyers interested in "country chic" living at Polo Ranch can visit with new home sales associates at the sales center, 8603 Flagman Trail, Fulshear, TX 77441. For more information about the Aug. 17 grand opening festivities and sales opportunities, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/fulshear/polo-ranch-45s#info_overlay_panel

