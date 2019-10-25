Century Communities, Inc. hosts Oct. 26 grand opening for Andover in North Las Vegas

Andover offers homeowners with two-story floorplans ranging in size from 1,665 to 2,098 square feet. These quality-crafted homes are designed with flexibility in mind to appeal to any lifestyle. Homeowners can choose from 3-6 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2-bay garages, plus granite or quartz countertops. Other amenities include stainless steel appliances, versatile second-story lofts and nine-foot ceilings. Outdoor curb appeal is enhanced with aesthetically pleasing and durable paver driveways, optional patios and spacious backyards.

"We're excited to open Andover in thriving North Las Vegas," said Robb Beville, Century Communities' Nevada division president. "This popular and friendly community is ideally situated for all the cultural, recreational, entertainment and employment opportunities the Las Vegas metro area has to offer. I encourage interested buyers to take a look at our modern floorplans designed to fit any lifestyle. Our grand opening is a great time to take advantage of pricing on new homes for sale."

Located at the northern tip of the Las Vegas Valley, Century Communities' new Andover offers homeowners easy access to the I-215 Beltway, shopping, high-tech industries, recreation, healthcare facilities like the Veterans Administration Hospital, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Nellis Air Force Base.

Homebuyers interested in living at Andover and would like more information about the Oct. 26 grand opening festivities and grand opening pricing can find more information by visiting: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/nevada/las-vegas-metro/north-las-vegas/andover

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

