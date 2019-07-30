Century Communities, Inc. wins bronze in prestigious "The Best of the Springs" awards as one of the best home developers in the Colorado Springs Region

Century Communities has developed four communities within Colorado Springs and the Monument region and will be opening a new fifth location soon. New home communities in Colorado Springs include: Forest Meadows, Meadowbrook Crossing, Stetson Ridge and Wildgrass at Rockrimmon. The Lake of the Rockies community is in nearby Monument, Colorado. Homes range in price from the mid $200's to the high $300's and feature a premium selection of quality-crafted single-family, paired homes and townhomes.

Mike Fenton, Century Communities' vice president of operations for Colorado Springs, said, "When people who live in the community vote you as one of the best, that's always a high honor. We're very proud to receive this prestigious award. On behalf of Century Communities, I extend our hearty congratulations to everyone on our team for this distinguished recognition."

The Pike Peaks Region is one of the most desired areas to live in the U.S. and has experienced enormous growth over the past 25 years. The region has grown over 50 percent in that period and with that comes demand for new housing options. Fenton added, "we're proud to play our part in making Colorado Springs and Monument one of the best places to live, work and play."

For more information about Century Communities' new home communities in Colorado Springs visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

