Century Communities Introduces Affordable New Community 30 Miles From Fort Worth

CLEBURNE, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that it's now selling at Courtland Place, the company's anticipated new community in Cleburne, Texas. Bringing attractive, affordable housing to the area, Courtland Place is currently offering new homes from the upper $200s to the mid $300s.

Located near Pearl Street and E. Second Street—just minutes from Cleburne's charming Main Street—Courtland Place offers fast access to unique shopping, dining, and entertainment, in a convenient location 30 miles from Fort Worth. Cleburne is also one of the top fishing spots in the region, offering abundant outdoor recreation at destinations like Cleburne State Park.

"We're proud to introduce Courtland Place to Cleburne, Century's first community in the area. With 84 homesites, this new community offers a prime location and exceptional single-family homes," says David Aughinbaugh, Dallas Division President. "We will have a number of floor plans available for move-in this summer, so now's the perfect time for homebuyers to explore options and find their best fit."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

Courtland Place | Cleburne, Texas

Homes from the upper $200s

3 ranch plans, 2 two-story plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,290 to 2,180 square feet

Prime location near Main Street

Location:

1600 E. Second Street

Cleburne, TX 76031

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

