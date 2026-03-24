Century Communities Introduces Legacy at Kime Ranch, Offering New Homes with Elevated Design in Parker, CO

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/KimeRanchCO.

"Legacy at Kime Ranch brings together the best of what Parker buyers want in a new home community, including spacious floor plans, attractive design details and a location that enhances everyday life," said Division President Brittany Wall. "With distinctive elevations, fresh new finish packages and close access to Mainstreet, parks and trails, this community offers a thoughtful blend of style, comfort and convenience."

ELEVATED LIVING

Floor plans at Legacy at Kime Ranch are designed to deliver open-concept living with room to grow and adapt, featuring well-equipped kitchens, light-filled great rooms, oversized walk-in closets, deluxe attached baths with walk-in showers and separate soaking tubs, plus versatile spaces like studies, lofts and flex rooms. Select homes also offer features such as covered patios and walkout basements, giving buyers more ways to personalize their living experience.

Another major differentiator is the community's interior finish packages, created specifically for Kime Ranch to offer a refined and personalized design experience. Reflecting multiple curated design directions—from warm neutral classic to bold contemporary—the packages feature quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, backsplash and fireplace tile accents, and plumbing and hardware finishes in black, chrome and brushed brass.

PRIME PARKER LOCATION

Set near historic Downtown Parker, Legacy at Kime Ranch offers buyers more space, more flexibility and a more refined home experience in a highly desirable location. The community will feature over 180 single-family homesites, with floor plans offering 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages and up to 3,431 square feet.

Residents will also enjoy community parks, a picnic area and local trail access, along with close proximity to Mainstreet, the PACE Center, Discovery Park, O'Brien Park, H2O'Brien Pool and the Sulphur Gulch Trail connection to the regional Cherry Creek Trail system.

PRESERVING LOCAL HISTORY

The Kime Ranch site has long been associated with Parker's painted cow sculptures, a beloved local landmark with roots in the 2006 CowParade Denver public art event. Placed in storage for safekeeping during construction, the mother-and-calf sculptures will return home as part of the community's Grand Opening celebration. They will be honored with a dedicated installation within the park and trail system for residents and visitors to enjoy.

LEGACY AT KIME RANCH | PARKER, CO

Grand Opening on March 28 | From the mid $600s and high $700s

Over 180 single-family homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 4 bathrooms

2- to 3-bay garages

Up to 3,431 square feet

Open-concept layouts with lofts, studies and flex rooms

High-end finish packages created for Kime Ranch

Covered patio and walkout basement options

Nearly four-acre park with playground, benches, and pavilions

Access to Sulphur Gulch Trail and the regional Cherry Creek Trail system

Walkable to Mainstreet, the PACE Center, Discovery Park, O'Brien Park, H2O'Brien Pool and the town library

Easy access to CO Highway 83/Parker Road

Convenient distance to Denver and the Denver Tech Center

Two model homes for tour

Community Location

20857 Parklane Drive

Parker, CO 80138

303.558.2380



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Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.