Century Communities Joins Popular Planned Community in Aurora, CO

Now selling from the mid $500s, the company is offering a mix of ranch and two-story floor plans from its popular Colorado Collection—with select homes featuring walkout basements, covered patios, 3-bay garages and more. In addition, a model home is now available for tours, showcasing the community's stunning two-story Vail II plan.

THE AURORA HIGHLANDS

Now selling from the mid $500s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,433 square feet

2- to 3-bay garages

Model home for tour (Vail II plan)

4,000-acre planned community

Winged Melody Park with a carousel, playground, garden and live music stage

with a carousel, playground, garden and live music stage Planned Beach Club with indoor and outdoor pools

Planned Ice and Recreation Center with a hockey rink, basketball court, climbing wall and more

Quick access to E-470, downtown Denver , the Denver Tech Center, and Denver International Airport

Location:

3422 N. Highlands Creek Parkway

Aurora, CO 80019

303.558.7373

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

