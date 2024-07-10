Century Communities Joins Two Popular Planned Communities in Northern California

Combined, the communities offer four stunning single-family home collections, featuring a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans that start from the mid $500s. In addition, each home includes contemporary open-concept layouts, designer-selected finishes, and modern features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Explore Twelve Bridges: www.CenturyCommunities.com/TwelveBridges

Explore SOMO Village: www.CenturyCommunities.com/RohnertPark

"We're thrilled to join Twelve Bridges and SOMO Village, two dynamic planned communities that offer homebuyers an exceptional blend of floor plan selections in highly sought-after locations," said Division Manager Dan Turpin. "With homes available for summer and fall move-ins, it's a great time for homebuyers to explore all that we have available and find their best fit."

Twelve Bridges | Lincoln, CA

Two collections now selling from the mid $500s

Two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,431 square feet, 2-bay garages

No HOA

Model homes for tour

Granite countertops, LVP flooring, lofts and more included

Prime location 20 miles northeast of Sacramento

Location:

1499 Roebling Street

Lincoln, CA 95648

833.769.1656

SOMO Village | Rohnert Park, CA

Two collections now selling from the low $700s

Single & two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3,029 square feet, 2-bay garages

Community amenities include an event center, an outdoor amphitheater, parks, a planned fitness center, and more

Model homes for tour

Different floor plans include inspired features like private lanais, covered porches, pocket offices and flex space

Close proximity to Highway 101 and attractions like Crane Creek Regional Park

Location:

9105 Camino Colegio

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

707.930.2022

