Century Communities Joins Two Popular Planned Communities in Northern California

Century Communities, Inc.

Jul 10, 2024, 13:11 ET

Top national builder now selling in Rohnert Park and Lincoln

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—is excited to announce it's now selling at two popular Northern California planned communities: Twelve Bridges (Lincoln, CA) and SOMO Village (Rohnert Park, CA).

Combined, the communities offer four stunning single-family home collections, featuring a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans that start from the mid $500s. In addition, each home includes contemporary open-concept layouts, designer-selected finishes, and modern features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Explore Twelve Bridges: www.CenturyCommunities.com/TwelveBridges  

Explore SOMO Village: www.CenturyCommunities.com/RohnertPark  

"We're thrilled to join Twelve Bridges and SOMO Village, two dynamic planned communities that offer homebuyers an exceptional blend of floor plan selections in highly sought-after locations," said Division Manager Dan Turpin. "With homes available for summer and fall move-ins, it's a great time for homebuyers to explore all that we have available and find their best fit."

Twelve Bridges | Lincoln, CA
Two collections now selling from the mid $500s

  • Two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,431 square feet, 2-bay garages
  • No HOA
  • Model homes for tour
  • Granite countertops, LVP flooring, lofts and more included
  • Prime location 20 miles northeast of Sacramento

Location:
1499 Roebling Street
Lincoln, CA 95648
833.769.1656

SOMO Village | Rohnert Park, CA
Two collections now selling from the low $700s

  • Single & two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3,029 square feet, 2-bay garages
  • Community amenities include an event center, an outdoor amphitheater, parks, a planned fitness center, and more
  • Model homes for tour
  • Different floor plans include inspired features like private lanais, covered porches, pocket offices and flex space
  • Close proximity to Highway 101 and attractions like Crane Creek Regional Park

Location:
9105 Camino Colegio
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
707.930.2022

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

  • Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  • Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  • Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  • Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  • Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.     

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

