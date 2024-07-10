Century Communities Joins Two Popular Planned Communities in Northern California

Top national builder now selling in Rohnert Park and Lincoln
SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—is excited to announce it's now selling at two popular Northern California planned communities: Twelve Bridges (Lincoln, CA) and SOMO Village (Rohnert Park, CA).
Combined, the communities offer four stunning single-family home collections, featuring a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans that start from the mid $500s. In addition, each home includes contemporary open-concept layouts, designer-selected finishes, and modern features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.
"We're thrilled to join Twelve Bridges and SOMO Village, two dynamic planned communities that offer homebuyers an exceptional blend of floor plan selections in highly sought-after locations," said Division Manager Dan Turpin. "With homes available for summer and fall move-ins, it's a great time for homebuyers to explore all that we have available and find their best fit."
Twelve Bridges | Lincoln, CA Two collections now selling from the mid $500s
Two-story floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,431 square feet, 2-bay garages
No HOA
Model homes for tour
Granite countertops, LVP flooring, lofts and more included
Prime location 20 miles northeast of Sacramento
Location: 1499 Roebling Street Lincoln, CA 95648 833.769.1656
SOMO Village | Rohnert Park, CA Two collections now selling from the low $700s
Single & two-story floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3,029 square feet, 2-bay garages
Community amenities include an event center, an outdoor amphitheater, parks, a planned fitness center, and more
Model homes for tour
Different floor plans include inspired features like private lanais, covered porches, pocket offices and flex space
Close proximity to Highway 101 and attractions like Crane Creek Regional Park
Location: 9105 Camino Colegio Rohnert Park, CA 94928 707.930.2022
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
