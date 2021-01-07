Century Communities Launches New Website: CenturyCommunities.com

New website highlights:

Fully online "Buy Now" feature for Century Complete homes

Fully online "Reserve Now" feature for select Century Communities homes

Easy map navigation with combined brand search

New blog: The Front Porch

Online chat offering real-time assistance

And much, much more!

"Setting a new standard for online homebuying, this website takes the customer experience well beyond virtual window-shopping, making it easy for buyers to reserve or buy their new home online, get prequalified for a home loan, quickly get in touch with local new home specialists, and much more," said Alyson Benn, Vice President of Corporate Marketing. "It also provides a convenient one-stop shop for our two nationally renowned homebuilding brands, along with a wealth of educational material to help buyers navigate the process and find their dream home."

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

