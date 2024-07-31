Century Communities More Than Doubles Houston Community Count and Becomes Top 5 Houston Builder With Anglia Homes Acquisition

Acquisition adds 25+ communities to the company's Houston operations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—today announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Anglia Homes, LP ("Anglia Homes").

Century Communities has been active as a major homebuilder in the Houston market since 2014. With the acquisition of Anglia Homes, Century Communities more than doubles its community count in Greater Houston, adding 25+ communities while also strengthening its position and becoming one of the top five homebuilders in the metro area. Going forward, Anglia Homes' operations and assets—consisting of one- and two-story single-family floor plans from the mid $200ks to the high $400ks—will be transitioned to the Century Communities brand, with available homes featured on Century Communities' website.

"Consistent with our strategy of increasing depth within existing markets in a land-light manner, this acquisition cements Century as a top five builder in the Houston metro, while also increasing our go-forward access to capital-efficient finished lots," said Jim Francescon, Executive Vice President of Century Communities. "We want to congratulate Mike Manners, James Hunter, and Thomas Manners for all they have accomplished in building Anglia Homes and welcome the Anglia Homes team to the Century family."

"We're excited to continue on our strong track record of growth with our second homebuilder acquisition this year and the ninth in Century's history," said Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of Century Communities. "Houston has been one of our strongest-performing metro areas for the past 10 years, and we're confident that Anglia Homes is the perfect addition to continue executing on our strategy of profitable growth with high quality, affordable single-family homes in this dynamic market."

"Since 2008, our focus has been on quality, location, affordability, and design in order to provide our customers with the best homebuying experience," said Mike Manners, Chairman of Anglia Homes. "Century Communities not only shares those values, but continually pushes to make the dream of homeownership more accessible. We couldn't be prouder to have Anglia be part of the Century family."

Whelan Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor for Anglia Homes.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About Anglia Homes

Founded in 2008 by Mike Manners, James Hunter, and Thomas Manners, Anglia Homes, LP, builds single-family homes in Houston, Texas. The company is known for constructing high-quality homes across several communities with a focus on the entry-level and move-up segment. The company exclusively purchases finished lots from its strong network of local developers in standalone communities and larger master plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

