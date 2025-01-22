Century Communities Now Selling at Legato Near Denver, CO

With a convenient location near Denver, DIA, I-70 and E-470, the community brings more than 180 homesites to the fast-growing area. Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to tour the community's stunning new Ponderosa model home. In addition, the company will host a celebratory Grand Opening event on January 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with model home tours, refreshments, and a gift card drawing.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Legato.

MORE ABOUT LEGATO

Now selling in Commerce City

Two-story single-family homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,497 to 2,239 square feet

Open-concept layouts with spacious kitchens, versatile lofts, and studies (per plan)

Minutes from shopping and dining

Close to outdoor recreation opportunities, including golfing, open space, and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

Location:

9471 Biscay Court

Commerce City, CO 80022

303.268.8355

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

