Century Communities Now Selling at Live Oak in Hanford, CA

Top 10 national builder offering single-family homes from the low $400s at Live Oak

HANFORD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce the opening of Live Oak in Hanford, CA.

Zinnia Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Hanford, CA | Live Oak by Century Communities Clover Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Hanford, CA | Live Oak by Century Communities

The brand-new community offers a limited selection of 99 homesites—featuring single- and two-story homes with modern open-concept layouts and desirable included finishes like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also enjoy a small-town atmosphere and a convenient location near Highways 198 and 43.

Learn more & view available homes at www.centurycommunities.com/LiveOak.

"We're thrilled to introduce Live Oak to the San Joaquin Valley," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "With the community just opening for sales, it's the perfect time for buyers to explore all we have to offer and find a new home that fits their needs."

More About Live Oak

Now selling from the low $400s

1 single-story and 3 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,617 square feet

Easy commute to Naval Air Station Lemoore

Community Location:

Northwest corner of 12th Avenue & Hume Avenue

Hanford, CA 93230

559.256.8619

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Central California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century’s mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.