Century Communities Now Selling New Homes Along Lake Norman in Sherrills Ford, NC

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

19 Jun, 2023, 09:51 ET

Top 10 national builder reveals new townhomes now selling at Waterstone, with condos coming soon

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that the company is now selling the first of multiple home collections at Waterstone in Sherrills Ford, boasting a prime location directly adjacent to Lake Norman, with easy access to Charlotte via Highways 150 and 16.

Continue Reading
Rendering of Waterstone’s Stratford III plan | New Homes Adjacent to Lake Norman in Sherrills Ford, NC | Century Communities
Rendering of Waterstone’s Stratford III plan | New Homes Adjacent to Lake Norman in Sherrills Ford, NC | Century Communities

Now selling from the $400s, the first home collection at Waterstone offers three-story luxury townhomes with front-load and alley-load garages, along with designer-selected features like LVP flooring, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also appreciate access to resort-style amenities like a lakeside pool and cabana. An additional home collection offering condominiums is expected to open in the fall.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Waterstone.  

"We're excited to unveil our collection of luxury townhomes at Waterstone, offering spacious three-story floor plans in a beautiful location next to Lake Norman," said Drew Rouzer, Charlotte Division Manager. "Buyers looking to get in at this anticipated new community should call or visit today to ensure that they're able to find their best fit."

TOWNHOMES AT WATERSTONE
Now selling from the $400s

  • 76 townhomes
  • 2 three-story floor plans
  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,660 square feet
  • 2-bay alley-load and front-load garages
  • Model home coming soon (Youngstown floor plan)

Community Sales Center:
6997 Waterstone Drive
Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
512.271.3831

CONDOS AT WATERSTONE
Coming fall 2023

  • 24 single-story condos
  • 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • 1,250 square feet

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: 
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.  

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

