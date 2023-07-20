Century Communities Now Selling New Homes in Boulder County

Parkdale Commons offers 222 homesites in a prime Erie location from one of the nation's top 10 homebuilders

ERIE, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that Parkdale Commons is now selling in Erie, CO. Starting from the low $700s and boasting 222 single-family homesites in sought-after Boulder County, Parkdale Commons offers a versatile selection of ranch and two-story floor plans from Century's popular Floret and Prestige collections—offering 10 floor plans ranging up to 3,548 square feet, complete with stylish included features.

The Harvard plan at Parkdale Commons | New Homes in Boulder County by Century Communities The Azalea plan at Parkdale Commons | New Homes in Erie, CO by Century Communities

Sales Centers are open for buyers to tour the community's two models on-site and explore available homes. Homes are also available to purchase online—making it easy for buyers to get in early and lock in their dream home. Select homes are available for quick move-in.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ParkdaleCommons.

Location & Amenities:

Homebuyers at Parkdale Commons will enjoy exceptional community amenities, such as 70 acres of parks, gathering places and open space, miles of trails, a playground and a neighborhood pool. With a central location off Highway 7 just minutes from downtown Lafayette and downtown Erie—and with quick access to I-25 and Highway 287—the community is a short commute from hubs like Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont and Denver. Parkdale Commons is also located within the highly rated Boulder Valley School District (BVSD).

More About Parkdale Commons

Two collections now selling from the low $700s

Ranch and two-story homes

10 floor plans with up to 3,548 square feet

3 to 5 bedrooms

2- to 3-bay attached garages (with EV charger pre-wiring)

Standard 22' garage depth

10' ceilings on ranch plans

Mudrooms and walk-in pantries

8' and 12' sliders available

Solar panel ready

Two models open for tour ( Harvard and Azalea)

Sales Center (Prestige Collection):

2440 Wesley Lane

Erie, CO 80026

303.268.2364

Sales Center (Floret Collection):

1382 Loraine Circle South

Erie, CO 80026

303.268.2364

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

