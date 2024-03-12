Century Communities Now Selling New Homes in San Marcos, Texas

Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek offers a versatile lineup of single-family homes from the high $200s, with contemporary open-concept layouts and exceptional features like secluded primary suites, spacious kitchens and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also love convenient proximity to I-35, along with quick access to local attractions like the San Marcos River, the city's historic Downtown Square, Texas State University, the San Marcos Outlets—one of the largest outlet shopping malls in the country—and eclectic restaurants.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CottonwoodCreekTX.

More About Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek

Now selling from the high $200s

4 floor plans with up to 1,845 square feet

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Model for tour (Kourtney plan)

Sales Office:

1229 Wild Leaf Way

San Marcos, TX 78666

512.271.3836

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.