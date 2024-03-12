Century Communities Now Selling New Homes in San Marcos, Texas

Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek now selling from the high $200s, with a brand-new model home now open for tour

SAN MARCOS, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.— a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced the company is now selling at Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek, its anticipated new community in San Marcos, TX. In addition, a brand-new model home—showcasing the community's two-story Kourtney floor plan—is now available to tour.

Kourtney Model Exterior at Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek | New Homes in San Marcos by Century Communities
Kourtney Model Kitchen at Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek | New Homes for Sale in San Marcos, TX by Century Communities
Kourtney Model Great Room at Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek | New Build Homes in San Marcos, TX by Century Communities
Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek offers a versatile lineup of single-family homes from the high $200s, with contemporary open-concept layouts and exceptional features like secluded primary suites, spacious kitchens and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also love convenient proximity to I-35, along with quick access to local attractions like the San Marcos River, the city's historic Downtown Square, Texas State University, the San Marcos Outlets—one of the largest outlet shopping malls in the country—and eclectic restaurants.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CottonwoodCreekTX.

More About Pinnacle at Cottonwood Creek
Now selling from the high $200s

  • 4 floor plans with up to 1,845 square feet
  • Single- and two-story layouts
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Model for tour (Kourtney plan)

Sales Office:
1229 Wild Leaf Way
San Marcos, TX 78666
512.271.3836

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities 
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

