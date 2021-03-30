Century Communities Opens New Community in West Jordan, UT

NEW HOME COLLECTIONS AT COPPER RIM:

Copper Rim Cottages

New homes from the high $400s

4 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,844 square feet

Copper Rim Preserve

New homes from the mid $500s

6 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 4,789 square feet

"Copper Rim is an incredible draw for its mixture of beautiful new homes, exceptional community amenities and easy access to the best that West Jordan has to offer," said David Vitek, Utah Division President. "And with 10 floor plans to choose from, homebuyers have a great opportunity to get in early and find their dream home."

Community location:

6160 West 7800 South

West Jordan, UT 84081

385.345.4993

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

