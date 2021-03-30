Century Communities Opens New Community in West Jordan, UT
Copper Rim: inspired single-family homes and resort-style community amenities
SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the opening of Copper Rim, its new community in the heart of West Jordan, with close proximity to shopping, dining and outdoor recreation. In addition to a prime location, Copper Rim features exceptional community amenities—clubhouse, pool, parks, amphitheater and more—and beautiful new single-family homes with a versatile selection of single- and two-story open-concept layouts. Two new home collections make it easy for homebuyers to find their best fit, boasting a combined 10 floor plans with up to 6 bedrooms and desirable features like gourmet kitchens and optional sunrooms. Buyers and agents are invited to tour the community's new model home, showcasing Copper Rim's spacious Yosemite floor plan.
NEW HOME COLLECTIONS AT COPPER RIM:
Copper Rim Cottages
- New homes from the high $400s
- 4 single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,844 square feet
Copper Rim Preserve
- New homes from the mid $500s
- 6 single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2- to 4-bay garages, up to 4,789 square feet
"Copper Rim is an incredible draw for its mixture of beautiful new homes, exceptional community amenities and easy access to the best that West Jordan has to offer," said David Vitek, Utah Division President. "And with 10 floor plans to choose from, homebuyers have a great opportunity to get in early and find their dream home."
Community location:
6160 West 7800 South
West Jordan, UT 84081
385.345.4993
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
