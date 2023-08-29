Century Communities Opens Two New Communities in Washington State

Top 10 national builder now selling limited opportunities in Milton and Lacey
SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that it's now selling at two new communities in Washington State: Lakeside Estates (Milton) and Hawks Prairie Estates (Lacey). Combined, the two communities offer a limited and fast-selling selection of just over 30 homesites, with a versatile lineup of single-family homes in the sought-after Tacoma and Olympia areas.
ABOUT LAKESIDE ESTATES Two collections now selling from the high $500s
Attached and detached single-family floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Up to 2,448 square feet
Quick access to I-5, with a 30-minute drive to downtown
Abundant recreational activities nearby
"Offering two collections of homes in the boutique city of Milton, Lakeside Estates provides residents affordable and high-quality new construction with a convenient, walkable lifestyle," said Division President Mick Cermak. "Future residents will also love features like standard great room fireplaces and main-floor guest suites on select plans."
Community Location: 1102 28th Avenue Court Milton, WA 98354 425.275.5330
ABOUT HAWKS PRAIRIE ESTATES Now selling from $1 million
Single-family floor plans
5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3-bay garages
3,395 square feet
Several acres of land per homesite
Great room fireplaces, covered patios and more standard
Conveniently situated near I-5, with quick access to an abundance of local restaurants, wineries, theaters, and shops
Close proximity to outdoor recreation, including the Puget Sound and the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge
"Hawks Prairie Estates offers homes situated on homesites ranging from 4 to nearly 15 acres, all in a prime location adjacent to the Jubilee planned community," said VP of Sales & Marketing Chris Floyd. "These homes also boast impressive and expansive designs, with over 3,000-square-foot layouts that feature 5 bedrooms, 3-bay garages, and spectacular design touches like double-sided indoor-outdoor fireplaces."
Community Location: 8411 56th Avenue Northeast Lacey, WA 98516 425.599.2210
Offsite Sales Center: 2742 Leaning Oak Road Southeast Lacey, WA 98503
About Century Communities Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
