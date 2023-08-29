Century Communities Opens Two New Communities in Washington State

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Washington.

ABOUT LAKESIDE ESTATES

Two collections now selling from the high $500s

Attached and detached single-family floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,448 square feet

Quick access to I-5, with a 30-minute drive to downtown

Abundant recreational activities nearby

"Offering two collections of homes in the boutique city of Milton, Lakeside Estates provides residents affordable and high-quality new construction with a convenient, walkable lifestyle," said Division President Mick Cermak. "Future residents will also love features like standard great room fireplaces and main-floor guest suites on select plans."

Community Location:

1102 28th Avenue Court

Milton, WA 98354

425.275.5330

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LakesideEstates.



ABOUT HAWKS PRAIRIE ESTATES

Now selling from $1 million

Single-family floor plans

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3-bay garages

3,395 square feet

Several acres of land per homesite

Great room fireplaces, covered patios and more standard

Conveniently situated near I-5, with quick access to an abundance of local restaurants, wineries, theaters, and shops

Close proximity to outdoor recreation, including the Puget Sound and the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge

"Hawks Prairie Estates offers homes situated on homesites ranging from 4 to nearly 15 acres, all in a prime location adjacent to the Jubilee planned community," said VP of Sales & Marketing Chris Floyd. "These homes also boast impressive and expansive designs, with over 3,000-square-foot layouts that feature 5 bedrooms, 3-bay garages, and spectacular design touches like double-sided indoor-outdoor fireplaces."

Community Location:

8411 56th Avenue Northeast

Lacey, WA 98516

425.599.2210

Offsite Sales Center:

2742 Leaning Oak Road Southeast

Lacey, WA 98503

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HawksPrairieEstates.

