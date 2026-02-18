Century Communities Phoenix Announces 2 February Grand Openings in Prime East and West Valley Submarkets

"We couldn't be more thrilled to open these new communities for Phoenix-area residents, offering a variety of modern floor plans in two exceptional locations and with incredible community amenities," said Division President Taylor Lilly. "Now is the time for homebuyers to get in early on available homes and take advantage of great limited-time savings."
SKYLINE VILLAGE | SAN TAN VALLEY
Now selling from the low $300s
A fiesta-themed Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, February 21 at 2 p.m. The event will include tours of four model homes, live entertainment and performances, a dance floor, a food truck, a photo booth, and giveaways.
Learn more and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkylineVillageAZ.
- Two floor plan collections: Highlands and Vistas
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, and 2-bay garages
- 1,325 to 2,431 square feet
- All-electric homes
- Four model homes for tour
- Floor plans may feature lofts and/or studies
- Covered patios, main-floor 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, Kohler® brand water fixtures, front yard landscaping, smart home technology and more included
- Luxury amenities include 73 acres of open space, community parks, a fitness center, a pool, splash pads, plus pickleball and basketball courts
- Near SanTan Village, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Pecan Lake Entertainment and more
Community Location:
34092 N. Last Wagon Lane
San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
480.597.1477
MONTAÑA VISTA | BUCKEYE, AZ
Now selling from the mid $300s
A Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, February 28 at 11 a.m. The event will feature a farmer's market-inspired showcase of local businesses, tours of the community's new model home—showcasing the single-story Heron floor plan—a food truck, a photo booth, and fun activities.
Learn more and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MontanaVistaAZ.
- Located within an established neighborhood
- Single- and two-story homes
- 3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, and 2-bay garages
- 1,585 to 2,377 square feet
- Gas community
- Model home for tour
- Floor plans may feature lofts and/or studies
- Covered patios, main-floor 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, Kohler® brand water fixtures, front yard landscaping, smart home technology and more included
- Amenities include parks, walking trails, a cornhole lawn, benches, and green belts
- Quick access to I-10
- Near Sundance Towne Center, Market at Estrella Falls, Verrado Golf Club, and Westgate Entertainment District
- Close to outdoor recreation at destinations like White Tank Mountain Regional Park
Community Location:
24182 W. Sheraton Lane
Buckeye, AZ 85326
602.848.5030
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
- Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
