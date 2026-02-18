Century Communities Phoenix Announces 2 February Grand Openings in Prime East and West Valley Submarkets

"We couldn't be more thrilled to open these new communities for Phoenix-area residents, offering a variety of modern floor plans in two exceptional locations and with incredible community amenities," said Division President Taylor Lilly. "Now is the time for homebuyers to get in early on available homes and take advantage of great limited-time savings."

SKYLINE VILLAGE | SAN TAN VALLEY

Now selling from the low $300s

A fiesta-themed Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, February 21 at 2 p.m. The event will include tours of four model homes, live entertainment and performances, a dance floor, a food truck, a photo booth, and giveaways.

Learn more and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkylineVillageAZ.

Two floor plan collections: Highlands and Vistas

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, and 2-bay garages

1,325 to 2,431 square feet

All-electric homes

Four model homes for tour

Floor plans may feature lofts and/or studies

Covered patios, main-floor 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, Kohler® brand water fixtures, front yard landscaping, smart home technology and more included

Luxury amenities include 73 acres of open space, community parks, a fitness center, a pool, splash pads, plus pickleball and basketball courts

Near SanTan Village, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Pecan Lake Entertainment and more

Community Location:

34092 N. Last Wagon Lane

San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

480.597.1477

MONTAÑA VISTA | BUCKEYE, AZ

Now selling from the mid $300s

A Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, February 28 at 11 a.m. The event will feature a farmer's market-inspired showcase of local businesses, tours of the community's new model home—showcasing the single-story Heron floor plan—a food truck, a photo booth, and fun activities.

Learn more and RSVP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MontanaVistaAZ.

Located within an established neighborhood

Single- and two-story homes

3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, and 2-bay garages

1,585 to 2,377 square feet

Gas community

Model home for tour

Floor plans may feature lofts and/or studies

Covered patios, main-floor 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, Kohler® brand water fixtures, front yard landscaping, smart home technology and more included

Amenities include parks, walking trails, a cornhole lawn, benches, and green belts

Quick access to I-10

Near Sundance Towne Center, Market at Estrella Falls, Verrado Golf Club, and Westgate Entertainment District

Close to outdoor recreation at destinations like White Tank Mountain Regional Park

Community Location:

24182 W. Sheraton Lane

Buckeye, AZ 85326

602.848.5030

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.