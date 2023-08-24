Century Communities, Partners Break Ground on Home for Veteran

The custom-built, mortgage-free home is located in The Woodlands Hills in Willis, Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., (NYSE: CCS) – a top 10 homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 – along with the Houston Texans, The Howard Hughes Corp., Greater Houston Builders Association and Operation Finally Home, celebrated the groundbreaking of a custom-built, mortgage-free home for U.S. Army Sergeant Joanna Ellenbeck.

U.S. Army SGT Joanna Ellenbeck and family at the groundbreaking ceremony for their future home | August 11, 2023

Century Communities is building the home for Ellenbeck and her daughter on a lot donated by The Howard Hughes Corp. in The Woodlands Hills in Willis, Texas. Ellenbeck was surprised with the news during a Texans game last December.

"Century Communities is honored and privileged to partner with such great organizations to build a deserving veteran a home," said Liesel Cooper, national president of Century Communities. "We are proud to be able to make a difference in the communities we are a part of through efforts like this, but more importantly we are proud to have been given the opportunity to help an American hero and mother."

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 2,012-square-foot home was held Aug. 11. Slated for completion in spring 2024, the four-bedroom, three-bath home features an open-concept design with island kitchen overlooking the combined great room and dining area and a spacious owner's ensuite featuring a huge walk-in closet.

The home was custom designed for Ellenbeck, who enlisted in the U.S. Army after 9/11 and served for more than eight years, including three combat deployments: one to Afghanistan and two to Iraq. Serving with the 25th Infantry Division, Ellenbeck worked as an avionics mechanic throughout her military career, repairing Black Hawks, Chinooks and Kiowa 58 helicopters.

For her service, Ellenbeck received multiple awards and recognition. These include an Iraq Campaign medal with five stars, four Army Commendation Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and two Army Good Conduct Medals, in addition to a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, among others. She was honorably discharged in 2010.

She carries visible and invisible scars from her service, including a debilitating back injury sustained from her 2004 deployment. Ellenbeck's doctors believe her service-related injuries will require her to use a wheelchair in the future.

Currently residing in Arizona, Ellenbeck plans to move to Houston to be closer to family and friends and provide her daughter the medical, therapeutic and educational support she needs. Ellenbeck's daughter was born blind, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Century Communities customized the single-story home for the Ellenbecks, including sloped concrete to allow wheelchairs smooth transitions into the home; widening of all doors; addition of a blocking system in the child's bedroom for a harness system; installation of a changing table in the owner's bathroom; addition of grab bars in all bathrooms; and removal of the linen closet in the owner's bath to replace it with a door that allows for quick and easy access to the child's bedroom.

In addition to construction by Century Communities, most of the vendors involved have donated time, money and products to the project.

"Opportunities like being able to provide the Ellenbecks a safe, custom-built home to meet their needs is what our mission of A Home for Every Dream is about," added Cooper. "We take seriously our role of partner in the communities in which we build, which is why we are thrilled to be a part of this endeavor and will continue our efforts to make a difference in the lives of others."

