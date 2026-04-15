Century Communities Plans April Grand Opening in Fast-Growing Anna, TX

Top national homebuilder joining amenity-rich planned community north of Dallas

ANNA, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is excited to announce it's joining the amenity-rich Anna Town Square development in Anna, Texas, a fast-growing city located north of Dallas. Slated for Saturday, April 18, a Grand Opening celebration will feature model home tours—showcasing the single-story Aiken floor plan—special giveaways, and limited-time Grand Opening savings.

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Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AnnaTownSquareGO

"We're thrilled to join Anna Town Square, where buyers will enjoy a beautiful selection of floor plans in a great location with lifestyle-enhancing amenities," said Division President Taylor Humphrey. "With a limited number of homesites, the Grand Opening will be a great time for interested buyers to get in early and take advantage of special offers."

Anna Town Square's single- and two-story floor plans feature popular, open-concept layouts with well-equipped kitchens and light-filled great rooms. Spacious and stylish, these homes showcase up to 4 bedrooms and 3,036 square feet. Private studies, covered patios, main-floor bedrooms, deluxe primary baths, and more are available as options. Premium features and upgraded design packages add beauty and quality to every home.

ANNA TOWN SQUARE | ANNA, TX

Grand Opening on April 18

Single- and two-story homes

Comfortable, contemporary floor plans

Quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, and more included

Resort-style pool, clubhouse, playground, and nature trails

Convenient commute to McKinney and Frisco

45 miles from downtown Dallas

Minutes from US 75

Community Location

1604 Josiah Drive

Anna, TX 75409

817.866.2980

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.