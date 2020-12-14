Century Communities Proudly Sponsors 2020 Denver Christmas for Kids Event

COVID Event Modifications:

In a typical year, Denver Active 20-30 hosts kids at Target® for an in-person shopping spree and surprise visit from Santa. This year, to practice safety during the pandemic, children will shop virtually, with gifts then wrapped and delivered to their house by members of Denver Active 20-30—who just might show up as festive Christmas characters.

"This year more than ever, we're especially honored to be a sponsor of this event, helping to support families in need and bring much-needed cheer during a difficult time for so many," said Alyson Benn, Vice President of Marketing for Century Communities. "Our humble thanks to Denver Active 20-30 and Denver Kids for all their efforts to make this event possible."

"This year's Christmas for Kids event is unlike any other," said Denver Active 20-30 President, David Shirazi. "While the means through which we support and engage the students from Denver Kids has moved virtual, the need by these kids and their families is even greater. We are so grateful to have partners like Century Communities step up to ensure that we can deliver Christmas and the spirit of giving to the deserving children and families of our community."

ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

ABOUT DENVER ACTIVE 20-30 CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

The Denver Active 20-30 Children's Foundation ("Denver Active 20-30") is a non-profit service organization for business leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Chartered under Active 20-30 International, the Foundation members represent a diversity of professional backgrounds. The mission of the Foundation is to develop philanthropic leaders who mobilize the community to impact the lives of disadvantaged children through annual fund-raising events and projects. Since our inception in 1987, events hosted by Denver Active 20-30 have raised more than $12 million. To learn more, visit https://da2030.org/.

