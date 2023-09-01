Century Communities Proudly Sponsors Madera District Fair Ticket Giveaway

Top 10 builder to host a booth at the fair with a prize wheel & information on new homes in Madera

MADERA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is proud to support the Madera District Fair as a "Ticket Fairy" sponsor for the popular annual event, handing out free tickets over the Labor Day weekend at a surprise location and time to be announced on the builder's Central Valley Facebook page. Century will also host a booth at the event, where fairgoers can spin a prize wheel, speak with sales agents, and learn all about available new homes at Omni, the company's community of single-family homes in Madera. The Madera District Fair will run from September 7th through the 10th.

Dahlia Model Home Exterior Rendering | Omni by Century Communities | New Homes in Madera, CA
Dahlia Model Home Kitchen | Omni by Century Communities | New Homes in Madera, CA
"We're pleased to be a sponsor of the Madera District Fair and look forward to meeting those who come out for this longstanding annual event," said Allen Bennet, Central Valley Division President. "We'll be handing out fun prizes and providing information about our exceptional lineup of single- and two-story homes at Omni."

Follow Century Communities on Facebook for free ticket announcements: www.facebook.com/CenturyCommunitiesCentralCalifornia 

Learn more about the Madera District Fair: www.MaderaFair.com 

Explore Omni and view available homes: www.CenturyCommunities.com/Omni

MORE ABOUT OMNI
Now selling from the high $300s

  • Single-family floor plans
  • 2 single-story plans, 2 two-story plans
  • 3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages
  • Up to approximately 2,222 square feet
  • Quick move-in homes available
  • Model for tour (Dahlia plan)
  • Convenient location near Highway 99 with easy access to the Madera Wine Trail, outdoor recreation, Fresno and more

Community location:
1991 Birchcrest Drive
Madera, CA 93638
559.226.9250

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

  1. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  2. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  3. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  4. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

---

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Communities brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

