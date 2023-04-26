Century Communities Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- Increased 2023 Guidance for Deliveries and Home Sales Revenues -

- Deliveries of 1,912 Homes Generating $753.0 Million in Total Revenues -

- Net Income of $33.3 Million, or $1.04 Per Diluted Share -

- Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital of 21.5% -

- Community Count Increased to a Record 234 -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income of $33.3 million , or $1.04 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Pre-tax income of $44.0 million

Total revenues of $753.0 million

Deliveries of 1,912 homes

Net new home contracts of 2,022

Homebuilding debt to capital of 31.8%

Net homebuilding debt to net capital of 21.5%

"We are pleased with our solid first quarter results as we continued to execute on our objectives, delivering 1,912 homes, generating $191 million in operating cash flow and further reducing our net leverage ratio to 21.5%," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "In the quarter, we again prioritized our sales efforts on properly incentivizing homes with near-term completions to turn our inventories even though higher direct construction costs on those homes weighed on our margins. Looking forward, the homes that we have been starting over the past several months are carrying higher margins due to improvements in direct construction costs, reduced incentives and shorter cycle times, and we expect to generate higher gross margins in the second half of the year compared to the first. In response to these improved margins, we increased our home starts throughout the first quarter, which will lead to higher deliveries in the second half of 2023 compared to first half levels."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "We are increasingly encouraged by the improvement in sales activity that we experienced in the first quarter. We believe our spec-based model and focus on entry-level homes positions us well with homebuyers looking for affordably priced homes with near term completions in order to lock in their interest rates. In the first quarter, our community count increased to a company record 234 communities, and we have the ability to increase our count to a range of 250-260 communities by year end. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.2 billion in stockholders' equity and $1.2 billion in liquidity, including $418 million in cash, and we intend to continue investing in our business and returning capital to shareholders."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net income for the first quarter 2023 was $33.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $753.0 million, while first quarter home sales revenues totaled $735.6 million. Deliveries totaled 1,912 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the first quarter 2023 was $384,700, compared to $421,000 in the prior year quarter.

Net new home contracts in the first quarter 2023 were 2,022 contracts, and at the end of the first quarter 2023, the Company had 1,920 homes in backlog, representing $713.6 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 19.6% in the first quarter of 2023. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the first quarter 2023 was 18.2%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 13.4% in the quarter. EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was $54.7 million.

Our book value per share increased to a record $67.81 as of March 31, 2023.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $15.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively, in the first quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.2 billion of stockholders' equity and $1.2 billion of total liquidity, including $418.4 million of cash.

During the first quarter, the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.23 per share, an increase of 15 percent over the previous $0.20 per share.

As of March 31, 2023, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 31.8%, with net homebuilding debt to net capital decreasing to 21.5%.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "As a result of the improvement in sales activity that we experienced in the first quarter and our ability to start more homes, we are increasing our full year 2023 guidance for home deliveries to be in the range of 7,250 to 8,250 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.2 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and interest, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of homebuilding net debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2023 and its expectations for higher deliveries and gross margins in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half and increased community count by year end. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, municipal and utility delays, and a threatened U.S. sovereign debt default on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Revenues











Home sales revenues

$ 735,600

$ 988,415 Land sales and other revenues



1,535



1,630 Total homebuilding revenues



737,135



990,045 Financial services revenues



15,855



26,305 Total revenues



752,990



1,016,350 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues











Cost of home sales revenues



(601,385)



(709,073) Cost of land sales and other revenues



—



(846) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(601,385)



(709,919) Financial services costs



(10,781)



(15,154) Selling, general, and administrative



(98,313)



(101,639) Other income (expense)



1,498



(862) Income before income tax expense



44,009



188,776 Income tax expense



(10,698)



(46,280) Net income

$ 33,311

$ 142,496













Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 1.04

$ 4.25 Diluted

$ 1.04

$ 4.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic



31,914,414



33,530,610 Diluted



32,117,082



33,942,234

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 405,722

$ 296,724 Cash held in escrow



12,691



56,569 Accounts receivable



52,787



52,797 Inventories



2,741,187



2,830,645 Mortgage loans held for sale



155,732



203,558 Prepaid expenses and other assets



260,505



250,535 Property and equipment, net



33,019



31,688 Deferred tax assets, net



20,939



20,856 Goodwill



30,395



30,395 Total assets

$ 3,712,977

$ 3,773,767 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 106,525

$ 106,926 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



258,412



299,588 Notes payable



1,026,615



1,019,412 Revolving line of credit



—



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



149,784



197,626 Total liabilities



1,541,336



1,623,552 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,025,785 and 31,772,791 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



320



318 Additional paid-in capital



580,489



584,803 Retained earnings



1,590,832



1,565,094 Total stockholders' equity



2,171,641



2,150,215 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,712,977

$ 3,773,767

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data(1) (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts























Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022



% Change West

343



417



(17.7) % Mountain

333



586



(43.2) % Texas

475



496



(4.2) % Southeast

242



409



(40.8) % Century Complete

629



1,036



(39.3) % Total

2,022



2,944



(31.3) %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,















2023

2022

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

203

$ 634.9

396

$ 663.5

(48.7) %

(4.3) % Mountain

455

$ 539.8

514

$ 546.0

(11.5) %

(1.1) % Texas

327

$ 273.5

423

$ 326.8

(22.7) %

(16.3) % Southeast

198

$ 439.0

366

$ 408.4

(45.9) %

7.5 % Century Complete

729

$ 253.4

649

$ 242.4

12.3 %

4.5 % Total / Weighted Average

1,912

$ 384.7

2,348

$ 421.0

(18.6) %

(8.6) %



































Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data(1) (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of March 31,



Increase/(Decrease)



2023

2022



Amount

% Change





















West

26

22



4

18.2 % Mountain

40

35



5

14.3 % Texas

35

23



12

52.2 % Southeast

28

22



6

27.3 % Century Complete

105

95



10

10.5 % Total

234

197



37

18.8 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of March 31,





















2023

2022

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

220

$ 133,249

$ 605.7

545

$ 412,519

$ 756.9

(59.6) %

(67.7) %

(20.0) % Mountain

319



152,521

$ 478.1

1,117



641,820

$ 574.6

(71.4) %

(76.2) %

(16.8) % Texas

303



95,464

$ 315.1

564



188,648

$ 334.5

(46.3) %

(49.4) %

(5.8) % Southeast

249



110,864

$ 445.2

756



356,413

$ 471.4

(67.1) %

(68.9) %

(5.6) % Century Complete

829



221,514

$ 267.2

2,265



571,465

$ 252.3

(63.4) %

(61.2) %

5.9 % Total / Weighted Average

1,920

$ 713,612

$ 371.7

5,247

$ 2,170,865

$ 413.7

(63.4) %

(67.1) %

(10.2) %

Lot Inventory



























































As of March 31,























2023

2022

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

4,279



763



5,042



4,835



3,789



8,624



(11.5) %

(79.9) %

(41.5) % Mountain

10,314



2,325



12,639



11,752



7,980



19,732



(12.2) %

(70.9) %

(35.9) % Texas

7,578



3,217



10,795



6,965



10,736



17,701



8.8 %

(70.0) %

(39.0) % Southeast

5,610



3,658



9,268



6,185



16,677



22,862



(9.3) %

(78.1) %

(59.5) % Century Complete

3,585



10,285



13,870



5,074



11,584



16,658



(29.3) %

(11.2) %

(16.7) % Total

31,366



20,248



51,614



34,811



50,766



85,577



(9.9) %

(60.1) %

(39.7) % % of Total

60.8 %



39.2 %



100.0 %



40.7 %



59.3 %



100.0 %

























(1) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, our Century Complete operations in Texas were realigned and are now managed under our Texas segment. Accordingly, we have presented segment information under this new basis as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and we have restated the corresponding segment information for those segments as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Numerator











Net income

$ 33,311

$ 142,496 Denominator











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



31,914,414



33,530,610 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



202,668



411,624 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



32,117,082



33,942,234 Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 1.04

$ 4.25 Diluted

$ 1.04

$ 4.20













Adjusted earnings per share











Numerator











Net income

$ 33,311

$ 142,496 Income tax expense



10,698



46,280 Income before income tax expense



44,009



188,776 Inventory impairment



—



— Adjusted income before income tax expense



44,009



188,776 Adjusted income tax expense(2)



(10,698)



(46,280) Adjusted net income

$ 33,311

$ 142,496













Denominator - Diluted



32,117,082



33,942,234













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.04

$ 4.20





(2) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was 24.3% and 24.5%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and interest are not measurements of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

%

2022

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 735,600

100.0 %

$ 988,415

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(601,385)

(81.8) %



(709,073)

(71.7) % Inventory impairment



—

— %



—

— % Homebuilding gross margin



134,215

18.2 %



279,342

28.3 % Add: Inventory impairment



—

— %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



9,807

1.3 %



12,146

1.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment

$ 144,022

19.6 %

$ 291,488

29.5 %



























Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, (vi) inventory impairment. We believe adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022

% Change Net income

$ 33,311

$ 142,496



(76.6) % Income tax expense



10,698



46,280



(76.9) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



9,807



12,146



(19.3) % Interest expense (income)



(2,364)



135



NM % Depreciation and amortization expense



3,292



2,606



26.3 % EBITDA



54,744



203,663



(73.1) % Inventory impairment



—



—



NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,744

$ 203,663



(73.1) %



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 Notes payable

$ 1,026,615

$ 1,019,412 Revolving line of credit



—



— Construction loan agreements



(14,526)



(7,389) Total homebuilding debt



1,012,089



1,012,023 Total stockholders' equity



2,171,641



2,150,215 Total capital

$ 3,183,730

$ 3,162,238 Homebuilding debt to capital



31.8 %



32.0 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,012,089

$ 1,012,023 Cash and cash equivalents



(405,722)



(296,724) Cash held in escrow



(12,691)



(56,569) Net homebuilding debt



593,676



658,730 Total stockholders' equity



2,171,641



2,150,215 Net capital

$ 2,765,317

$ 2,808,945













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



21.5 %



23.5 %

