Century Communities Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

- Deliveries of 2,013 Homes Generating $789.7 Million in Total Revenues -

- Net New Home Contracts of 2,379 -

- Ending Community Count Increased Sequentially to 316 -

- Net Income of $24.4 Million, or $0.84 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted Net Income of $25.6 Million, or $0.88 Per Diluted Share -

- Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend 10% to $0.32 Per Share -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $24.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $25.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share

Total revenues of $789.7 million

Community count of 316

Deliveries of 2,013 homes

Net new home contracts of 2,379

Homebuilding gross margin of 17.8%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 19.7%

Repurchased 617,087 shares of common stock for $40.0 million

"We performed well in the first quarter given continued market pressures which intensified even further beginning in early March," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "While demand at the start of the quarter was roughly in line with year-ago levels, higher interest rates, gas prices, and increased weakness in consumer sentiment weighed on order activity most meaningfully in March, which typically represents the highest sales month of the quarter. Despite these headwinds, our traffic and net sales increased sequentially throughout the quarter, and our first quarter cancellation rate was below the levels we experienced throughout most of 2025, demonstrating the commitment of buyers once they have made the decision to purchase a home."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 19.7% increased by 140 basis points on a sequential basis, benefitting from lower incentives and direct costs, and we decreased our finished specs at the end of the first quarter by 16% sequentially and 31% versus the prior-year quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $886 million of liquidity, and we repurchased 617,087 shares of our common stock for $40.0 million and increased our quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.32 per share while continuing to position Century for future growth."

First Quarter 2026 Results

Net income for the first quarter 2026 was $24.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $25.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $789.7 million, with first quarter home sales revenues totaling $734.1 million. Deliveries totaled 2,013 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the first quarter 2026 was $364,700.

Net new home contracts in the first quarter 2026 were 2,379, and at the end of the first quarter 2026, the Company had 1,155 homes in backlog, representing $438.5 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 19.7% in the first quarter of 2026, and homebuilding gross margin was 17.8%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 15.8% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the first quarter 2026 were $55.4 million and $52.0 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $22.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively, in the first quarter 2026.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the first quarter 2026 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $886.1 million of total liquidity, including $89.8 million of cash.

Book value per share was $88.75 as of March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter, consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach to enhance the long-term value of the Company and return capital to our shareholders, we increased our quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.32 per share and repurchased 617,087 shares of common stock for $40.0 million.

As of March 31, 2026, homebuilding debt to capital equaled 32.2% and net homebuilding debt to net capital equaled 30.5%.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the impact of the conflict in the Middle East as well as higher gas prices and interest rates on our order activity, we are reducing our full year 2026 home delivery guidance to be in the range of 9,500 to 10,500 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's first quarter 2026 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 800-549-8228 (domestic) or 646-564-2877 (international) and enter the conference ID 56727. The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through April 29, 2026, by dialing 888-660-6264 (domestic) or 646-517-3975 (international) and entering conference ID 56727. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025-2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2026, including anticipated home deliveries and home sales revenues. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic conditions, including interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; consumer confidence and affordability concerns; the impact of geopolitical conflicts including in the Middle East, tariffs and increased costs, immigration reform and enforcement, global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the availability and cost of financing; home incentive levels; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land and dispose of land when appropriate; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials and other resources; reliance on contractors and key personnel; the effect of competition; risks associated with the Company's mortgage lending and multi-family rental businesses; future impairment and restructuring charges; the effect of tax changes; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 Revenues











Homebuilding Revenues











Home sales revenues

$ 734,106

$ 883,736 Land sales and other revenues



33,171



962 Total homebuilding revenues



767,277



884,698 Financial services revenues



22,396



18,534 Total revenues



789,673



903,232 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues











Cost of home sales revenues



(603,291)



(707,915) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(22,571)



(827) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(625,862)



(708,742) Financial services costs



(14,751)



(16,174) Selling, general, and administrative expense



(116,082)



(120,760) Other income (expense), net



353



(5,038) Income before income tax expense



33,331



52,518 Income tax expense



(8,922)



(13,134) Net income

$ 24,409

$ 39,384













Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.84

$ 1.28 Diluted

$ 0.84

$ 1.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic



29,189,596



30,801,046 Diluted



29,217,503



31,145,867

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















March 31,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,182

$ 109,443 Cash held in escrow



11,621



48,571 Accounts receivable



55,728



57,242 Inventories



3,525,742



3,361,158 Mortgage loans held for sale



213,947



299,145 Prepaid expenses and other assets



475,283



435,683 Property and equipment, net



70,822



69,368 Deferred tax assets, net



37,351



38,176 Goodwill



41,109



41,109 Total assets

$ 4,509,785

$ 4,459,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 152,195

$ 114,416 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



276,770



310,602 Notes payable



1,112,751



1,102,376 Revolving line of credit



203,700



51,500 Mortgage repurchase facilities



211,170



289,269 Total liabilities



1,956,586



1,868,163 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,769,233 and 29,050,515 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



288



291 Additional paid-in capital



332,425



385,962 Retained earnings



2,220,486



2,205,479 Total stockholders' equity



2,553,199



2,591,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,509,785

$ 4,459,895

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts























Three Months Ended March 31,



2026



2025



% Change West

336



392



(14.3) % Mountain

426



462



(7.8) % Texas

473



499



(5.2) % Southeast

359



387



(7.2) % Century Complete

785



952



(17.5) % Total

2,379



2,692



(11.6) %

New Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales Price West

277

$ 568.6

303

$ 599.5

(8.6) %

(5.2) % Mountain

344



465.6

429



524.1

(19.8) %

(11.2) % Texas

371



284.7

457



298.9

(18.8) %

(4.8) % Southeast

315



393.9

303



443.5

4.0 %

(11.2) % Century Complete

706



264.5

792



260.4

(10.9) %

1.6 % Total / Weighted Average

2,013

$ 364.7

2,284

$ 386.9

(11.9) %

(5.7) %



































Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of March 31,



Increase/Decrease



2026

2025



Amount

% Change West

40

34



6

17.6 % Mountain

55

48



7

14.6 % Texas

82

78



4

5.1 % Southeast

31

42



(11)

(26.2) % Century Complete

108

116



(8)

(6.9) % Total

316

318



(2)

(0.6) %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)





























































































As of March 31,





















2026

2025

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price West

178

$ 105,463

$ 592.5

248

$ 158,029

$ 637.2

(28.2) %

(33.3) %

(7.0) % Mountain

190



103,890



546.8

182



102,309



562.1

4.4 %

1.5 %

(2.7) % Texas

238



69,227



290.9

219



65,973



301.2

8.7 %

4.9 %

(3.4) % Southeast

144



58,671



407.4

191



87,755



459.5

(24.6) %

(33.1) %

(11.3) % Century Complete

405



101,208



249.9

418



106,984



255.9

(3.1) %

(5.4) %

(2.4) % Total / Weighted Average

1,155

$ 438,459

$ 379.6

1,258

$ 521,050

$ 414.2

(8.2) %

(15.9) %

(8.4) %

Lot Inventory





































































































As of March 31,





















2026

2025

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total



Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

3,517



2,524



6,041



3,946



4,258



8,204



(10.9) %

(40.7) %

(26.4) % Mountain

7,813



2,018



9,831



9,180



3,168



12,348



(14.9) %

(36.3) %

(20.4) % Texas

14,148



2,943



17,091



12,942



9,539



22,481



9.3 %

(69.1) %

(24.0) % Southeast

4,850



5,526



10,376



5,174



11,435



16,609



(6.3) %

(51.7) %

(37.5) % Century Complete

4,025



11,173



15,198



4,655



14,717



19,372



(13.5) %

(24.1) %

(21.5) % Total

34,353



24,184



58,537



35,897



43,117



79,014



(4.3) %

(43.9) %

(25.9) % % of Total

58.7 %



41.3 %



100.0 %



45.4 %



54.6 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to management, investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. The Company defines adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense; (ii) inventory impairment; (iii) abandonment of lot option contracts; (iv) restructuring costs; (v) loss on debt extinguishment; (vi) impairment on other investment; and (vii) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory; in each case, as applicable during a period, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 Numerator











Net income

$ 24,409

$ 39,384 Denominator











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



29,189,596



30,801,046 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



27,907



344,821 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



29,217,503



31,145,867 Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.84

$ 1.28 Diluted

$ 0.84

$ 1.26













Adjusted earnings per share











Numerator











Net income

$ 24,409

$ 39,384 Income tax expense



8,922



13,134 Income before income tax expense



33,331



52,518 Inventory impairment



—



411 Abandonment of lot option contracts (1)



954



1,506 Restructuring costs



—



1,505 Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



688



1,892 Adjusted income before income tax expense



34,973



57,832 Adjusted income tax expense (2)



(9,362)



(14,463) Adjusted net income

$ 25,611

$ 43,369













Denominator - Diluted



29,217,503



31,145,867













Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.88

$ 1.39

(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted net income calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation. (2) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were 26.8% and 25.0%, respectively, which reflect our GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's GAAP operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)











































Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

%

2025

% Home sales revenues

$ 734,106

100.0 %

$ 883,736

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues (1)



(603,291)

(82.2) %



(707,915)

(80.1) % Homebuilding gross margin



130,815

17.8 %



175,821

19.9 % Add: Inventory impairment



—

0.0 %



411

0.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



130,815

17.8 %



176,232

19.9 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,170

1.8 %



12,785

1.4 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



688

0.1 %



1,892

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory

impairment and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 144,673

19.7 %

$ 190,909

21.6 %

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, inventory impairment was reclassified to be included in cost of home sales revenues in the Company's consolidated statements of operations rather than presented as a separate line item and prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses as supplemental measures in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before inventory impairment, abandonment of lot option contracts, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment on other investment, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, in each case as applicable during a period. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, the Company's management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

% Change Net income

$ 24,409

$ 39,384



(38.0) % Income tax expense



8,922



13,134



(32.1) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,170



12,785



3.0 % Interest expense (income)



169



798



(78.8) % Depreciation and amortization expense



5,352



6,428



(16.7) % EBITDA

$ 52,022

$ 72,529



(28.3) % Inventory impairment



—



411



(100.0) % Abandonment of lot option contracts (1)



954



1,506



(36.7) % Stock-based compensation expense (2)



1,780



292



509.6 % Restructuring costs



—



1,505



(100.0) % Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



688



1,892



(63.6) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55,444

$ 78,135



(29.0) %

(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation. (2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company added "Stock-based compensation expense" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is total debt minus outstanding borrowings under construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of homebuilding debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,



2026

2025 Notes payable

$ 1,112,751

$ 1,102,376 Revolving line of credit



203,700



51,500 Construction loan agreements



(104,838)



(90,269) Total homebuilding debt



1,211,613



1,063,607 Total stockholders' equity



2,553,199



2,591,732 Total capital

$ 3,764,812

$ 3,655,339 Homebuilding debt to capital



32.2 %



29.1 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,211,613

$ 1,063,607 Cash and cash equivalents



(78,182)



(109,443) Cash held in escrow



(11,621)



(48,571) Net homebuilding debt



1,121,810



905,593 Total stockholders' equity



2,553,199



2,591,732 Net capital

$ 3,675,009

$ 3,497,325













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



30.5 %



25.9 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance

303-268-8345

[email protected]

Category:

Earnings

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.