Century Communities Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Fourth Quarter Residential Units Delivered of 3,435 -

- Fourth Quarter New Home Deliveries of 3,030 -

- Fourth Quarter Net New Home Contracts of 2,702 -

- Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $1.2 Billion -

- Fourth Quarter Net Income of $36.0 Million, or $1.21 Per Diluted Share -

- Fourth Quarter Adjusted Net Income of $47.1 Million, or $1.59 Per Diluted Share -

- Book Value per Share of $89.21, a Company Record -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $36.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $47.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share

Total revenues of $1.2 billion

Total residential units delivered of 3,435

Deliveries of 3,030 new homes

Delivered Century Living multi-family community with 300 units for $97.2 million, and 105 previously leased rental homes

Net new home contracts of 2,702

Homebuilding gross margin of 15.4%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 18.3%

Repurchased 333,881 shares of common stock for $20.0 million

Homebuilding debt to capital of 29.1%

Net homebuilding debt to net capital of 25.9%

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Net income of $147.6 million, or $4.86 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $181.7 million, or $5.99 per diluted share

Total revenues of $4.1 billion

Total residential units delivered of 10,792

Deliveries of 10,387 new homes

Delivered Century Living multi-family community with 300 units for $97.2 million, and 105 previously leased rental homes

Net new home contracts of 10,326

Homebuilding gross margin of 17.6%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 19.9%

Repurchased 2,267,723 shares of common stock, over 7% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for $143.6 million

"We performed well in a challenging environment during the fourth quarter, with our net orders and new home deliveries exceeding our expectations and increasing by 13% and 22%, respectively, on a sequential basis," said Dale Francescon, Executive Chairman. "While homebuyers remain cautious given the current level of economic uncertainty, we think this quarter's strength in orders and deliveries demonstrates the pent up demand that continues to exist for affordable new homes."

Rob Francescon, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "We achieved our 23rd consecutive year of profitability and generated solid operational results in 2025, reducing our direct construction costs, cycle times, and fixed general and administrative expenses on a year-over-year basis. Based on this performance, we increased our book value per share to a Company record $89.21, repurchased 7% of our shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, grew our liquidity to $1.1 billion, and reduced our net homebuilding debt to net capital to 25.9% at year end, all while continuing to position Century for future growth."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net income for the fourth quarter 2025 was $36.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $47.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $1.2 billion, with fourth quarter home sales revenues totaling $1.1 billion. Total residential deliveries were 3,435 including 3,030 new homes, and the average sales price of new home deliveries for the fourth quarter 2025 was $366,700.

Net new home contracts in the fourth quarter 2025 were 2,702 and at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, the Company had 789 homes in backlog, representing $283.7 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 18.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Homebuilding gross margin percentage excluding inventory impairment in the fourth quarter 2025 was 16.4%, and homebuilding gross margin was 15.4%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.2% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2025 were $97.4 million and $75.9 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $24.5 million and $7.6 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2025.

Full Year 2025 Results

Net income for the full year 2025 was $147.6 million, or $4.86 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $181.7 million, or $5.99 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $4.1 billion, with full year 2025 home sales revenues totaling $3.9 billion. Total residential deliveries were 10,792 including 10,387 new homes, and the average sales price of new home deliveries for the full year 2025 was $378,000.

Net new home contracts in the full year 2025 were 10,326.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 19.9% in 2025. Homebuilding gross margin percentage excluding inventory impairment was 18.1%, and homebuilding gross margin was 17.6% in 2025. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.9% in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the full year 2025 were $349.7 million and $284.6 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $86.2 million and $19.2 million, respectively, for the full year 2025.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the fourth quarter 2025 with a strong financial position, including $2.6 billion of stockholders' equity and $1.1 billion of total liquidity, including $158.0 million of cash.

Our book value per share was a Company record $89.21 as of December 31, 2025.

During the fourth quarter, consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach to enhance the long-term value of the Company and return capital to our stockholders, we maintained our quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share and repurchased 333,881 shares of common stock for $20.0 million. For the full year 2025, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $1.16 per share and repurchased 2,267,723 shares of its common stock, representing over 7% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, returning a record $178 million to our stockholders.

As of December 31, 2025, homebuilding debt to capital equaled 29.1% and net homebuilding debt to net capital equaled 25.9%.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Assuming no significant changes to the current economic environment, we currently expect our full year 2026 new home deliveries to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes and our homes sales revenues to be in the range of $3.6 billion to $4.1 billion. Our current guidance reflects an increase in our average open communities in the mid-single digit percentage range and similar per community absorption levels as the back half of 2025."

Webcast and Conference Call

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025-2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "should," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2026, including without limitation anticipated home deliveries and home sales revenues. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; lower consumer confidence; the potential impact of tariffs and increased costs, immigration reform, global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials and other resources; home incentive levels; future impairment and restructuring charges; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 1,111,045

$ 1,246,697

$ 3,926,411

$ 4,302,638 Land sales and other revenues



803



511



8,012



2,753 Total homebuilding revenues



1,111,848



1,247,208



3,934,423



4,305,391 Multi-family sales revenues



97,200



—



97,200



— Financial services revenues



24,527



26,221



86,193



92,897 Total revenues



1,233,575



1,273,429



4,117,816



4,398,288 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(939,495)



(989,758)



(3,235,679)



(3,377,909) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(388)



—



(7,587)



(207) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(939,883)



(989,758)



(3,243,266)



(3,378,116) Cost of multi-family sales revenues



(91,849)



—



(91,849)



— Financial services costs



(16,911)



(18,291)



(67,006)



(66,185) Selling, general and administrative expense



(135,402)



(143,436)



(504,893)



(516,489) Other (expense) income, net



(2,557)



13,252



(16,390)



2,562 Income before income tax expense



46,973



135,196



194,412



440,060 Income tax expense



(11,017)



(32,455)



(46,815)



(106,244) Net income

$ 35,956

$ 102,741

$ 147,597

$ 333,816

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.23

$ 3.29

$ 4.92

$ 10.59 Diluted

$ 1.21

$ 3.20

$ 4.86

$ 10.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



29,186,481



31,252,028



29,994,465



31,510,282 Diluted



29,615,793



32,091,471



30,359,988



32,110,835

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,443

$ 149,998 Cash held in escrow



48,571



3,004 Accounts receivable



57,242



50,318 Inventories



3,361,158



3,454,337 Mortgage loans held for sale



299,145



236,926 Prepaid expenses and other assets



435,683



419,384 Property and equipment, net



69,368



155,176 Deferred tax assets, net



38,176



22,220 Goodwill



41,109



41,109 Total assets

$ 4,459,895

$ 4,532,472 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 114,416

$ 133,086 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



310,602



302,317 Notes payable



1,102,376



1,107,909 Revolving line of credit



51,500



135,500 Mortgage repurchase facilities



289,269



232,804 Total liabilities



1,868,163



1,911,616 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 29,050,515 and 30,961,227 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



291



310 Additional paid-in capital



385,962



526,959 Retained earnings



2,205,479



2,093,587 Total stockholders' equity



2,591,732



2,620,856 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,459,895

$ 4,532,472

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2025



2024



% Change



2025



2024



% Change West

327



309



5.8 %



1,379



1,490



(7.4) % Mountain

473



379



24.8 %



1,689



2,005



(15.8) % Texas

509



499



2.0 %



1,945



1,987



(2.1) % Southeast

451



387



16.5 %



1,610



1,619



(0.6) % Century Complete

942



893



5.5 %



3,703



3,575



3.6 % Total

2,702



2,467



9.5 %



10,326



10,676



(3.3) %

New Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended December 31,















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales Price West

412

$ 565.3

465

$ 612.3

(11.4) %

(7.7) % Mountain

504



485.8

525



557.9

(4.0) %

(12.9) % Texas

568



284.0

638



298.2

(11.0) %

(4.8) % Southeast

490



408.2

499



411.6

(1.8) %

(0.8) % Century Complete

1,056



257.6

1,071



255.4

(1.4) %

0.9 % Total / Weighted Average

3,030

$ 366.7

3,198

$ 389.8

(5.3) %

(5.9) %





































Year Ended December 31,















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

1,419

$ 588.1

1,437

$ 627.2

(1.3) %

(6.2) % Mountain

1,730



508.0

2,019



533.4

(14.3) %

(4.8) % Texas

1,986



292.3

2,077



301.8

(4.4) %

(3.1) % Southeast

1,617



421.7

1,654



423.8

(2.2) %

(0.5) % Century Complete

3,635



261.6

3,820



260.9

(4.8) %

0.3 % Total / Weighted Average

10,387

$ 378.0

11,007

$ 390.9

(5.6) %

(3.3) %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of December 31,



Increase/Decrease



2025

2024



Amount

% Change West

36

30



6

20.0 % Mountain

51

49



2

4.1 % Texas

71

78



(7)

(9.0) % Southeast

37

42



(5)

(11.9) % Century Complete

110

123



(13)

(10.6) % Total

305

322



(17)

(5.3) %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of December 31,





















2025

2024

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price West

119

$ 69,226

$ 581.7

159

$ 100,306

$ 630.9

(25.2) %

(31.0) %

(7.8) % Mountain

108



56,086



519.3

149



83,915



563.2

(27.5) %

(33.2) %

(7.8) % Texas

136



38,964



286.5

177



54,314



306.9

(23.2) %

(28.3) %

(6.6) % Southeast

100



42,542



425.4

107



49,778



465.2

(6.5) %

(14.5) %

(8.6) % Century Complete

326



76,907



235.9

258



62,849



243.6

26.4 %

22.4 %

(3.2) % Total / Weighted Average

789

$ 283,725

$ 359.6

850

$ 351,162

$ 413.1

(7.2) %

(19.2) %

(13.0) %

Lot Inventory









































































































As of December 31,





















2025

2024

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total



Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

3,432



2,354



5,786



4,211



4,286



8,497



(18.5) %

(45.1) %

(31.9) % Mountain

7,972



2,169



10,141



9,037



4,052



13,089



(11.8) %

(46.5) %

(22.5) % Texas

14,298



3,348



17,646



12,632



8,935



21,567



13.2 %

(62.5) %

(18.2) % Southeast

5,240



6,293



11,533



5,173



12,270



17,443



1.3 %

(48.7) %

(33.9) % Century Complete

3,858



11,952



15,810



4,703



15,333



20,036



(18.0) %

(22.1) %

(21.1) % Total

34,800



26,116



60,916



35,756



44,876



80,632



(2.7) %

(41.8) %

(24.5) % % of Total

57.1 %



42.9 %



100.0 %



44.3 %



55.7 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful to management, investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. The Company defines adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense; (ii) inventory impairment; (iii) abandonment of lot option contracts; (iv) restructuring costs; (v) loss on debt extinguishment; (vi) impairment on other investment; and (vii) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory; in each case, as applicable during a period, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Numerator























Net income

$ 35,956

$ 102,741

$ 147,597

$ 333,816 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



29,186,481



31,252,028



29,994,465



31,510,282 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



429,312



839,443



365,523



600,553 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



29,615,793



32,091,471



30,359,988



32,110,835 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.23

$ 3.29

$ 4.92

$ 10.59 Diluted

$ 1.21

$ 3.20

$ 4.86

$ 10.40

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 35,956

$ 102,741

$ 147,597

$ 333,816 Income tax expense



11,017



32,455



46,815



106,244 Income before income tax expense



46,973



135,196



194,412



440,060 Inventory impairment



10,865



6,835



21,816



8,778 Abandonment of lot option contracts (1)



1,851



2,095



11,158



6,036 Restructuring costs



740



—



2,245



— Loss on debt extinguishment



—



—



1,361



— Impairment on other investment



—



2,180



—



9,902 Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



1,612



3,444



8,375



9,443 Adjusted income before income tax expense



62,041



149,750



239,367



474,219 Adjusted income tax expense(2)



(14,940)



(36,154)



(57,640)



(114,491) Adjusted net income

$ 47,101

$ 113,596

$ 181,727

$ 359,728

























Denominator - Diluted



29,615,793



32,091,471



30,359,988



32,110,835

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.59

$ 3.54

$ 5.99

$ 11.20





(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted net income calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



(2) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were 24.1% and 24.1%, respectively, which reflect our GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's GAAP operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)







































Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

%

2024

% Home sales revenues

$ 1,111,045

100.0 %

$ 1,246,697

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues (1)



(939,495)

(84.6) %



(989,758)

(79.4) % Homebuilding gross margin



171,550

15.4 %



256,939

20.6 % Add: Inventory impairment



10,865

1.0 %



6,835

0.5 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



182,415

16.4 %



263,774

21.2 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



18,744

1.7 %



18,169

1.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



1,612

0.1 %



3,444

0.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory

impairment and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process

inventory

$ 202,771

18.3 %

$ 285,387

22.9 %























































































Year Ended December 31,



2025

%

2024

% Home sales revenues

$ 3,926,411

100.0 %

$ 4,302,638

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues (1)



(3,235,679)

(82.4) %



(3,377,909)

(78.5) % Homebuilding gross margin



690,732

17.6 %



924,729

21.5 % Add: Inventory impairment



21,816

0.6 %



8,778

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment



712,548

18.1 %



933,507

21.7 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



60,738

1.5 %



60,286

1.4 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



8,375

0.2 %



9,443

0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory

impairment and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 781,661

19.9 %

$ 1,003,236

23.3 %





(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, inventory impairment was reclassified to be included in cost of home sales revenues in the Company's consolidated statements of operations rather than presented as a separate line item and prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses as supplemental measures in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before inventory impairment, abandonment of lot option contracts, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, loss on debt extinguishment, impairment on other investment, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, in each case as applicable during a period. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, the Company's management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)





















































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Net income

$ 35,956

$ 102,741



(65.0) %

$ 147,597

$ 333,816



(55.8) % Income tax expense



11,017



32,455



(66.1) %



46,815



106,244



(55.9) % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



18,744



18,169



3.2 %



60,738



60,286



0.7 % Interest expense (income)



4,212



(40)



NM %



4,657



(2,733)



(270.4) % Depreciation and amortization expense



5,955



6,849



(13.1) %



24,823



24,286



2.2 % EBITDA

$ 75,884

$ 160,174



(52.6) %

$ 284,630

$ 521,899



(45.5) % Inventory impairment



10,865



6,835



59.0 %



21,816



8,778



148.5 % Abandonment of lot option contracts (1)



1,851



2,095



(11.6) %



11,158



6,036



84.9 % Stock-based compensation expense (2)



6,400



9,774



(34.5) %



20,120



27,868



(27.8) % Restructuring costs



740



—



NM





2,245



—



NM

Loss on debt extinguishment



—



—



NM





1,361



—



NM

Impairment on other investment



—



2,180



NM





—



9,902



NM

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in

process inventory



1,612



3,444



(53.2) %



8,375



9,443



(11.3) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 97,352

$ 184,502



(47.2) %

$ 349,705

$ 583,926



(40.1) %





(1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company added "Abandonment of lot option contracts" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



(2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company added "Stock-based compensation expense" as an adjustment in its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. Accordingly, the corresponding prior period information has been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is total debt minus outstanding borrowings under construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of homebuilding debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)





























December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 Notes payable

$ 1,102,376

$ 1,107,909 Revolving line of credit



51,500



135,500 Construction loan agreements



(90,269)



(102,436) Total homebuilding debt



1,063,607



1,140,973 Total stockholders' equity



2,591,732



2,620,856 Total capital

$ 3,655,339

$ 3,761,829 Homebuilding debt to capital



29.1 %



30.3 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,063,607

$ 1,140,973 Cash and cash equivalents



(109,443)



(149,998) Cash held in escrow



(48,571)



(3,004) Net homebuilding debt



905,593



987,971 Total stockholders' equity



2,591,732



2,620,856 Net capital

$ 3,497,325

$ 3,608,827













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



25.9 %



27.4 %

