Century Communities Reports Increased Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Increased 2024 Guidance for Home Sales Revenues and Deliveries -

- Second Quarter Net Income Increased 63% YoY to $83.7 Million, or $2.61 Per Diluted Share -

- Home Sales Revenues of $1.0 Billion Increased 24% YoY -

- Deliveries of 2,617 Homes Increased 17% YoY -

- Net New Home Contracts of 2,780 Increased 20% YoY -

- J. Scott Dixon Appointed as Chief Financial Officer -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $83.7 million , or $2.61 per diluted share, a 63% YoY Increase

, or per diluted share, a 63% YoY Increase Pre-tax income of $110.6 million , a 61% YoY Increase

, a 61% YoY Increase EBITDA of $129.1 million , a 61% YoY Increase

, a 61% YoY Increase Total revenues of $1.0 billion , a 23% YoY Increase

, a 23% YoY Increase Community count of 266, a Company record and 14% YoY Increase

Deliveries of 2,617 homes, a 17% YoY Increase

Net new home contracts of 2,780, a 20% YoY Increase

Homebuilding gross margin of 22.5%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 24.0%

"We continued to see solid demand for affordable new homes in the second quarter, with our net new contracts of 2,780 homes increasing by 20% versus the prior year quarter," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Second quarter deliveries of 2,617 homes and home sales revenues of $1.0 billion increased by 17% and 24%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. We generated an adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 24% in the quarter, an increase of 300 basis points versus second quarter 2023 levels, and adjusted net income of $85.2 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, increased by 66% on a year-over-year basis. Finally, I am pleased to announce that Century's Board of Directors appointed Scott Dixon as Chief Financial Officer, and the entire management team wants to congratulate Scott on his well-deserved promotion."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our total lot inventory of 78,097 increased by 35% over the prior year with the higher lot count driven by gains in our controlled lots, which accounted for 58% of our total lots at the end of the second quarter. Our community count grew by 14% on a year-over-year basis to 266, a record for the Company. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.5 billion in stockholders' equity and $841 million in liquidity, and, during the second quarter, we repurchased 464,980 shares of our common stock for $37 million at an average share price of $79.61. Given the strong performance we have experienced through the first half of the year, we have increased our full year 2024 guidance for home deliveries to be in the range of 10,700 to 11,300 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.2 to $4.4 billion."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net income for the second quarter 2024 was $83.7 million, or $2.61 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes purchase price accounting and inventory impairment, was $85.2 million, or $2.65 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $1.0 billion, with second quarter home sales revenues totaling $1.0 billion as well. Deliveries totaled 2,617 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the second quarter 2024 was $388,800.

Net new home contracts in the second quarter 2024 were 2,780, and at the end of the second quarter 2024, the Company had 1,753 homes in backlog, representing $754.6 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase accounting, was 24.0% in the second quarter of 2024. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the second quarter 2024 was 22.5%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.4% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the second quarter 2024 were $130.6 million and $129.1 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $21.7 million and $5.7 million, respectively, in the second quarter 2024.

Our book value per share increased to a record $78.68 as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter 2024 with a strong financial position, including $2.5 billion of stockholders' equity and $840.5 million of total liquidity, including $151.5 million of cash.

During the second quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and repurchased 464,980 shares of its common stock for $37.0 million at an average share price of $79.61.

As of June 30, 2024, homebuilding debt to capital was 31.1% compared to 29.4% at March 31, 2024 and net homebuilding debt to net capital was 28.1% compared to 24.9% at March 31, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4.5 million shares of Century common stock through open market, privately negotiated or other transactions from time to time and in such amounts as management deems appropriate.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the strength that we have seen in our orders, deliveries and community count through the first half of the year, we have increased our full year 2024 guidance for home deliveries to be in the range of 10,700 to 11,300 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.2 to $4.4 billion."

Scott Dixon Appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Century Communities also announced today that its Board of Directors on July 22nd appointed J. Scott Dixon as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dixon had been serving as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since March of this year. Mr. Dixon has been with Century for over 10 years, and, prior to his role as Interim Chief Financial Officer, had been Century's Assistant Chief Financial Officer since May 2022. Prior to serving as Assistant Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dixon served as Chief Accounting Officer of Century from November 2016 to May 2022, and prior to that position, he served as Century's Vice President of Accounting from November 2013 to November 2016. He was heavily involved in Century's initial public offering in 2014 and has been responsible for overseeing its SEC reporting, financial planning and analysis, and directly managing the finance team. Prior to joining Century, Mr. Dixon worked in Ernst & Young's audit practice, most recently as a Senior Manager in the audit and assurance practice, specializing in real estate. Mr. Dixon holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Denver. Mr. Dixon is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's second quarter 2024 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 833-816-1103 (domestic) or 412-317-0685 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 31, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 1119095. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2024. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 1,017,414

$ 818,360

$ 1,939,816

$ 1,553,960 Land sales and other revenues



377



1,554



1,593



3,089 Total homebuilding revenues



1,017,791



819,914



1,941,409



1,557,049 Financial services revenues



21,659



24,277



46,585



40,132 Total revenues



1,039,450



844,191



1,987,994



1,597,181 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(787,556)



(656,834)



(1,513,127)



(1,258,219) Cost of land sales and other revenues



—



(375)



(37)



(375) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(787,556)



(657,209)



(1,513,164)



(1,258,594) Financial services costs



(15,996)



(11,770)



(30,873)



(22,551) Selling, general, and administrative



(125,973)



(105,120)



(240,082)



(203,433) Inventory impairment



(570)



—



(570)



— Other income (expense)



1,278



(1,344)



(8,353)



154 Income before income tax expense



110,633



68,748



194,952



112,757 Income tax expense



(26,909)



(17,303)



(46,897)



(28,001) Net income

$ 83,724

$ 51,445

$ 148,055

$ 84,756

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 2.65

$ 1.61

$ 4.67

$ 2.65 Diluted

$ 2.61

$ 1.60

$ 4.60

$ 2.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



31,648,130



32,025,186



31,728,544



31,970,106 Diluted



32,092,789



32,247,396



32,165,798



32,182,545

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)

















June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 106,682

$ 226,150 Cash held in escrow



44,823



101,845 Accounts receivable



78,260



76,213 Inventories



3,295,336



3,016,641 Mortgage loans held for sale



255,305



251,852 Prepaid expenses and other assets



404,315



350,193 Property and equipment, net



97,215



69,075 Deferred tax assets, net



17,426



16,998 Goodwill



32,082



30,395 Total assets

$ 4,331,444

$ 4,139,362 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 158,778

$ 147,265 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



271,849



303,392 Notes payable



1,075,344



1,062,471 Revolving line of credit



111,000



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



248,816



239,298 Total liabilities



1,865,787



1,752,426 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,336,340 and 31,774,615 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



313



318 Additional paid-in capital



540,573



592,989 Retained earnings



1,924,771



1,793,629 Total stockholders' equity



2,465,657



2,386,936 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,331,444

$ 4,139,362

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2024



2023



% Change



2024



2023



% Change West

376



237



58.6 %



816



580



40.7 % Mountain

552



446



23.8 %



1,163



779



49.3 % Texas

520



400



30.0 %



1,034



875



18.2 % Southeast

386



351



10.0 %



836



593



41.0 % Century Complete

946



883



7.1 %



1,797



1,512



18.8 % Total

2,780



2,317



20.0 %



5,646



4,339



30.1 %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended June 30,















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales Price West

325

$ 626.7

254

$ 548.2

28.0 %

14.3 % Mountain

486

$ 532.7

455

$ 503.7

6.8 %

5.8 % Texas

485

$ 301.1

450

$ 281.2

7.8 %

7.1 % Southeast

349

$ 441.3

275

$ 426.5

26.9 %

3.5 % Century Complete

972

$ 262.2

801

$ 257.3

21.3 %

1.9 % Total / Weighted Average

2,617

$ 388.8

2,235

$ 366.2

17.1 %

6.2 %





































Six Months Ended June 30,















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales Price

Homes

Average Sales Price West

609

$ 617.3

457

$ 586.7

33.3 %

5.2 % Mountain

981

$ 523.0

910

$ 521.7

7.8 %

0.2 % Texas

909

$ 304.9

777

$ 278.0

17.0 %

9.7 % Southeast

728

$ 433.4

473

$ 431.7

53.9 %

0.4 % Century Complete

1,748

$ 262.1

1,530

$ 255.5

14.2 %

2.6 % Total / Weighted Average

4,975

$ 389.9

4,147

$ 374.7

20.0 %

4.1 %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of June 30,



Increase



2024

2023



Amount

% Change West

26

23



3

13.0 % Mountain

47

41



6

14.6 % Texas

45

38



7

18.4 % Southeast

34

29



5

17.2 % Century Complete

114

102



12

11.8 % Total

266

233



33

14.2 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)







































































As of June 30,





















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales

Price West

313

$ 213,931

$ 683.5

203

$ 129,616

$ 638.5

54.2 %

65.0 %

7.0 % Mountain

345



198,484

$ 575.3

310



149,369

$ 481.8

11.3 %

32.9 %

19.4 % Texas

293



87,826

$ 299.7

253



78,360

$ 309.7

15.8 %

12.1 %

(3.2) % Southeast

250



107,965

$ 431.9

325



148,616

$ 457.3

(23.1) %

(27.4) %

(5.6) % Century Complete

552



146,417

$ 265.2

911



244,118

$ 268.0

(39.4) %

(40.0) %

(1.0) % Total / Weighted Average

1,753

$ 754,623

$ 430.5

2,002

$ 750,079

$ 374.7

(12.4) %

0.6 %

14.9 %

Lot Inventory





































































































As of June 30,























2024

2023

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

4,434



3,665



8,099



4,207



1,867



6,074



5.4 %

96.3 %

33.3 % Mountain

8,651



4,987



13,638



9,818



3,400



13,218



(11.9) %

46.7 %

3.2 % Texas

9,777



9,823



19,600



7,627



6,811



14,438



28.2 %

44.2 %

35.8 % Southeast

5,461



12,446



17,907



5,769



4,079



9,848



(5.3) %

205.1 %

81.8 % Century Complete

4,454



14,399



18,853



3,550



10,647



14,197



25.5 %

35.2 %

32.8 % Total

32,777



45,320



78,097



30,971



26,804



57,775



5.8 %

69.1 %

35.2 % % of Total

42.0 %



58.0 %



100.0 %



53.6 %



46.4 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (which we refer to as "Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. We believe excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. We define adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment, if applicable (iii) restructuring costs, if applicable, (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, if applicable, (v) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, if applicable, and (vi) impairment on other investments, if applicable, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using our estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Numerator























Net income

$ 83,724

$ 51,445

$ 148,055

$ 84,756 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



31,648,130



32,025,186



31,728,544



31,970,106 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



444,659



222,210



437,254



212,439 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



32,092,789



32,247,396



32,165,798



32,182,545 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 2.65

$ 1.61

$ 4.67

$ 2.65 Diluted

$ 2.61

$ 1.60

$ 4.60

$ 2.63

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 83,724

$ 51,445

$ 148,055

$ 84,756 Income tax expense



26,909



17,303



46,897



28,001 Income before income tax expense



110,633



68,748



194,952



112,757 Inventory impairment



570



—



570



— Impairment on other investment



—



—



7,722



— Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



973



—



2,553



— Adjusted income before income tax expense



112,176



68,748



205,797



112,757 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(26,985)



(17,303)



(49,506)



(28,001) Adjusted net income

$ 85,191

$ 51,445

$ 156,291

$ 84,756

























Denominator - Diluted



32,092,789



32,247,396



32,165,798



32,182,545

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.65

$ 1.60

$ 4.86

$ 2.63





(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were 24.1%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were 25.2% and 24.8%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable) are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)































Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

%

2023

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 1,017,414

100.0 %

$ 818,360

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(787,556)

(77.4) %



(656,834)

(80.3) % Inventory impairment



(570)

(0.1) %



—

— % Homebuilding gross margin



229,288

22.5 %



161,526

19.7 % Add: Inventory impairment



570

0.1 %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,592

1.3 %



10,270

1.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment

$ 243,450

23.9 %

$ 171,796

21.0 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



973

0.1 %



—

— % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 244,423

24.0 %

$ 171,796

21.0 %





























































Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

%

2023

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 1,939,816

100.0 %

$ 1,553,960

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(1,513,127)

(78.0) %



(1,258,219)

(81.0) % Inventory impairment



(570)

(0.0) %



—

— % Homebuilding gross margin



426,119

22.0 %



295,741

19.0 % Add: Inventory impairment



570

0.0 %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



25,625

1.3 %



20,077

1.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment

$ 452,314

23.3 %

$ 315,818

20.3 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



2,553

0.1 %



—

— % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 454,867

23.4 %

$ 315,818

20.3 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before loss on debt extinguishment (if applicable), inventory impairment (if applicable), purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), and impairment on other investments (if applicable). We believe EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Neither EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)















































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Net income

$ 83,724

$ 51,445



62.7 %

$ 148,055

$ 84,756



74.7 % Income tax expense



26,909



17,303



55.5 %



46,897



28,001



67.5 % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,592



10,270



32.3 %



25,625



20,077



27.6 % Interest income



(810)



(2,578)



(68.6) %



(2,324)



(4,942)



(53.0) % Depreciation and amortization expense



5,689



3,621



57.1 %



11,165



6,913



61.5 % EBITDA



129,104



80,061



61.3 %



229,418



134,805



70.2 % Inventory impairment



570



—



NM





570



—



NM

Impairment on other investment



—



—



NM





7,722



—



NM

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



973



—



NM





2,553



—



NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130,647

$ 80,061



63.2 %

$ 240,263

$ 134,805



78.2 %



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)



















June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Notes payable

$ 1,075,344

$ 1,062,471 Revolving line of credit



111,000



— Construction loan agreements



(72,860)



(44,895) Total homebuilding debt



1,113,484



1,017,576 Total stockholders' equity



2,465,657



2,386,936 Total capital

$ 3,579,141

$ 3,404,512 Homebuilding debt to capital



31.1 %



29.9 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,113,484

$ 1,017,576 Cash and cash equivalents



(106,682)



(226,150) Cash held in escrow



(44,823)



(101,845) Net homebuilding debt



961,979



689,581 Total stockholders' equity



2,465,657



2,386,936 Net capital

$ 3,427,636

$ 3,076,517













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



28.1 %



22.4 %

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

303-268-8345

[email protected]

Category:

Earnings

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.