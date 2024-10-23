Century Communities Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

- Home Sales Revenues of $1.1 Billion Increased 29% YoY -

- Deliveries of 2,834 Homes Increased 25% YoY -

- Net New Home Contracts of 2,563 Increased 19% YoY -

- Community Count of 305, a Company Record, Increased 21% YoY -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $83.0 million , or $2.59 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted net income of $87.0 million , or $2.72 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Pre-tax income of $109.9 million

Total revenues of $1.1 billion

Community count of 305, a Company record

Deliveries of 2,834 homes, a Company record for the third quarter

Net new home contracts of 2,563

Homebuilding gross margin of 21.7%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 23.6%

Acquired Anglia Homes, our ninth homebuilder acquisition

"We saw strong growth in our net new contracts and deliveries in the third quarter as demand for affordable new homes remains solid," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Our net new contracts of 2,563 homes increased by 19% on a year-over-year basis while our deliveries of 2,834 homes, a third quarter record for the Company, increased by 25%. We generated an adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 23.6%, which was roughly in line with second quarter 2024 levels of 24.0%, while we drove both a year-over-year and sequential decline in our selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues as we continue to leverage our fixed costs."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our total lot inventory of 80,121 increased by 17% on a year-over-year basis, with our controlled lots accounting for 55% of our total lots at the end of the third quarter. Our community count grew by 21% on a year-over-year basis to 305, a record for the Company. On July 31, we acquired Anglia Homes, our second homebuilder acquisition this year, which is consistent with our strategy of deepening our share in our existing markets in a land-light manner while also increasing our go-forward access to capital-efficient finished lots."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net income for the third quarter 2024 was $83.0 million, or $2.59 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes purchase price accounting and inventory impairment, was $87.0 million, or $2.72 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $1.1 billion, with third quarter home sales revenues totaling $1.1 billion as well. Deliveries totaled 2,834 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the third quarter 2024 was $393,800.

Net new home contracts in the third quarter 2024 were 2,563, and at the end of the third quarter 2024, the Company had 1,580 homes in backlog, representing $671.4 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, inventory impairment and purchase price accounting, was 23.6% in the third quarter of 2024. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the third quarter 2024 was 21.7%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 11.9% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for the third quarter 2024 were $137.1 million and $132.3 million, respectively.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $20.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter 2024.

Our book value per share increased to a record $81.29 as of September 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter 2024 with a strong financial position, including $2.5 billion of stockholders' equity and $605.9 million of total liquidity, including $219.9 million of cash.

During the third quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

As of September 30, 2024, homebuilding debt to capital was 35.8% compared to 31.1% at June 30, 2024 and net homebuilding debt to net capital was 32.1% compared to 28.1% at June 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Scott Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given our progress through the first three quarters of the year, we have increased our full year 2024 guidance for home deliveries to be in the range of 10,900 to 11,300 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.3 to $4.4 billion."

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's third quarter 2024 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 833-816-1103 (domestic) or 412-317-0685 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 30, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 7570440. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," "guidance" and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2024. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, and municipal and utility delays on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues























Homebuilding Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 1,116,125

$ 865,065

$ 3,055,941

$ 2,419,025 Land sales and other revenues



650



722



2,242



3,811 Total homebuilding revenues



1,116,775



865,787



3,058,183



2,422,836 Financial services revenues



20,091



23,636



66,676



63,768 Total revenues



1,136,866



889,423



3,124,859



2,486,604 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(873,081)



(652,411)



(2,386,208)



(1,910,630) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(170)



—



(207)



(375) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(873,251)



(652,411)



(2,386,415)



(1,911,005) Financial services costs



(17,021)



(11,432)



(47,894)



(33,983) Selling, general, and administrative



(132,972)



(111,918)



(373,054)



(315,351) Inventory impairment



(1,373)



—



(1,942)



— Other expense



(2,337)



(1,663)



(10,690)



(1,509) Income before income tax expense



109,912



111,999



304,864



224,756 Income tax expense



(26,892)



(28,849)



(73,789)



(56,850) Net income

$ 83,020

$ 83,150

$ 231,075

$ 167,906

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 2.65

$ 2.60

$ 7.31

$ 5.25 Diluted

$ 2.59

$ 2.58

$ 7.19

$ 5.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



31,336,756



31,962,884



31,596,995



31,967,672 Diluted



32,025,015



32,237,022



32,117,917



32,200,677

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)































September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 149,155

$ 226,150 Cash held in escrow



70,755



101,845 Accounts receivable



73,016



76,213 Inventories



3,581,099



3,016,641 Mortgage loans held for sale



257,187



251,852 Prepaid expenses and other assets



427,961



350,193 Property and equipment, net



165,117



69,075 Deferred tax assets, net



17,241



16,998 Goodwill



39,434



30,395 Total assets

$ 4,780,965

$ 4,139,362 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 165,369

$ 147,265 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



287,937



303,392 Notes payable



1,118,943



1,062,471 Revolving line of credit



414,000



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



247,214



239,298 Total liabilities



2,233,463



1,752,426 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,337,062 and 31,774,615 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



313



318 Additional paid-in capital



547,724



592,989 Retained earnings



1,999,465



1,793,629 Total stockholders' equity



2,547,502



2,386,936 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,780,965

$ 4,139,362

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts











































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



% Change



2024



2023



% Change West

365



269



35.7 %



1,181



849



39.1 % Mountain

463



395



17.2 %



1,626



1,174



38.5 % Texas

454



377



20.4 %



1,488



1,252



18.8 % Southeast

396



352



12.5 %



1,232



945



30.4 % Century Complete

885



756



17.1 %



2,682



2,268



18.3 % Total

2,563



2,149



19.3 %



8,209



6,488



26.5 %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended September 30,















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

363

$ 662.9

281

$ 596.6

29.2 %

11.1 % Mountain

513

$ 528.4

415

$ 498.5

23.6 %

6.0 % Texas

530

$ 300.9

382

$ 292.3

38.7 %

2.9 % Southeast

427

$ 421.9

378

$ 435.9

13.0 %

(3.2) % Century Complete

1,001

$ 264.6

808

$ 265.0

23.9 %

(0.2) % Total / Weighted Average

2,834

$ 393.8

2,264

$ 382.1

25.2 %

3.1 %





































Nine Months Ended September 30,















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

972

$ 634.3

738

$ 590.5

31.7 %

7.4 % Mountain

1,494

$ 524.8

1,325

$ 514.4

12.8 %

2.0 % Texas

1,439

$ 303.4

1,159

$ 282.7

24.2 %

7.3 % Southeast

1,155

$ 429.1

851

$ 433.6

35.7 %

(1.0) % Century Complete

2,749

$ 263.0

2,338

$ 258.8

17.6 %

1.6 % Total / Weighted Average

7,809

$ 391.3

6,411

$ 377.3

21.8 %

3.7 %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities

























As of September 30,



Increase/Decrease



2024

2023



Amount

% Change West

27

28



(1)

(3.6) % Mountain

49

49



—

— % Texas

74

42



32

76.2 % Southeast

38

29



9

31.0 % Century Complete

117

104



13

12.5 % Total

305

252



53

21.0 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)





















































































As of September 30,





















2024

2023

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

315

$ 196,385

$ 623.4

191

$ 116,721

$ 611.1

64.9 %

68.3 %

2.0 % Mountain

295



171,990

$ 583.0

290



146,137

$ 503.9

1.7 %

17.7 %

15.7 % Texas

315



99,066

$ 314.5

248



76,224

$ 307.4

27.0 %

30.0 %

2.3 % Southeast

219



94,202

$ 430.1

299



136,921

$ 457.9

(26.8) %

(31.2) %

(6.1) % Century Complete

436



109,761

$ 251.7

859



231,166

$ 269.1

(49.2) %

(52.5) %

(6.5) % Total / Weighted Average

1,580

$ 671,404

$ 424.9

1,887

$ 707,169

$ 374.8

(16.3) %

(5.1) %

13.4 %

Lot Inventory



































































































As of September 30,























2024

2023

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

4,445



3,703



8,148



4,160



3,991



8,151



6.9 %

(7.2) %

(0.0) % Mountain

8,681



4,808



13,489



8,751



4,745



13,496



(0.8) %

1.3 %

(0.1) % Texas

12,413



9,693



22,106



8,105



9,691



17,796



53.2 %

0.0 %

24.2 % Southeast

5,563



12,127



17,690



5,583



8,602



14,185



(0.4) %

41.0 %

24.7 % Century Complete

4,584



14,104



18,688



3,638



11,304



14,942



26.0 %

24.8 %

25.1 % Total

35,686



44,435



80,121



30,237



38,333



68,570



18.0 %

15.9 %

16.8 % % of Total

44.5 %



55.5 %



100.0 %



44.1 %



55.9 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (which we refer to as "Adjusted EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. We believe excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. We define adjusted net income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment, if applicable (iii) restructuring costs, if applicable, (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, if applicable, (v) purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory, if applicable, and (vi) impairment on other investments, if applicable, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using our estimated annual effective tax rate after discrete items for the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by weighted average common shares – diluted.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Numerator























Net income

$ 83,020

$ 83,150

$ 231,075

$ 167,906 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



31,336,756



31,962,884



31,596,995



31,967,672 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards



688,259



274,138



520,922



233,005 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



32,025,015



32,237,022



32,117,917



32,200,677 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 2.65

$ 2.60

$ 7.31

$ 5.25 Diluted

$ 2.59

$ 2.58

$ 7.19

$ 5.21

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 83,020

$ 83,150

$ 231,075

$ 167,906 Income tax expense



26,892



28,849



73,789



56,850 Income before income tax expense



109,912



111,999



304,864



224,756 Inventory impairment



1,373



—



1,942



— Impairment on other investment



—



—



7,722



— Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



3,446



—



5,999



— Adjusted income before income tax expense



114,731



111,999



320,527



224,756 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(27,769)



(28,849)



(77,580)



(56,850) Adjusted net income

$ 86,962

$ 83,150

$ 242,947

$ 167,906

























Denominator - Diluted



32,025,015



32,237,022



32,117,917



32,200,677

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.72

$ 2.58

$ 7.56

$ 5.21





(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 24.2%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were 25.8% and 25.3%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment (if applicable), interest in cost of home sales revenues, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable) are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment, indebtedness, and acquisitions have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)

























































Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

%

2023

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 1,116,125

100.0 %

$ 865,065

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(873,081)

(78.2) %



(652,411)

(75.4) % Inventory impairment



(1,373)

(0.1) %



—

— % Homebuilding gross margin



241,671

21.7 %



212,654

24.6 % Add: Inventory impairment



1,373

0.1 %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



16,492

1.5 %



10,652

1.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment

$ 259,536

23.3 %

$ 223,306

25.8 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



3,446

0.3 %



—

— % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 262,982

23.6 %

$ 223,306

25.8 %





























































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

%

2023

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 3,055,941

100.0 %

$ 2,419,025

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(2,386,208)

(78.1) %



(1,910,630)

(79.0) % Inventory impairment



(1,942)

(0.1) %



—

— % Homebuilding gross margin



667,791

21.9 %



508,395

21.0 % Add: Inventory impairment



1,942

0.1 %



—

— % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



42,117

1.4 %



30,729

1.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairment

$ 711,850

23.3 %

$ 539,124

22.3 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



5,999

0.2 %



—

— % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairment

and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory

$ 717,849

23.5 %

$ 539,124

22.3 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense (income), and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before loss on debt extinguishment (if applicable), inventory impairment (if applicable), purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable), and impairment on other investments (if applicable). We believe EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Neither EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Each of our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Net income

$ 83,020

$ 83,150



(0.2) %

$ 231,075

$ 167,906



37.6 % Income tax expense



26,892



28,849



(6.8) %



73,789



56,850



29.8 % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



16,492



10,652



54.8 %



42,117



30,729



37.1 % Interest income



(369)



(1,489)



(75.2) %



(2,693)



(6,431)



(58.1) % Depreciation and amortization expense



6,272



4,106



52.8 %



17,437



11,019



58.2 % EBITDA



132,307



125,268



5.6 %



361,725



260,073



39.1 % Inventory impairment



1,373



—



NM





1,942



—



NM

Impairment on other investment



—



—



NM





7,722



—



NM

Purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory



3,446



—



NM





5,999



—



NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137,126

$ 125,268



9.5 %

$ 377,388

$ 260,073



45.1 %



NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)



















September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Notes payable

$ 1,118,943

$ 1,062,471 Revolving line of credit



414,000



— Construction loan agreements



(110,337)



(44,895) Total homebuilding debt



1,422,606



1,017,576 Total stockholders' equity



2,547,502



2,386,936 Total capital

$ 3,970,108

$ 3,404,512 Homebuilding debt to capital



35.8 %



29.9 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,422,606

$ 1,017,576 Cash and cash equivalents



(149,155)



(226,150) Cash held in escrow



(70,755)



(101,845) Net homebuilding debt



1,202,696



689,581 Total stockholders' equity



2,547,502



2,386,936 Net capital

$ 3,750,198

$ 3,076,517













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



32.1 %



22.4 %

