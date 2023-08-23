Century Communities Reveals Limited-Opportunity Community in South Austin

Located adjacent to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, new homes at Jennings Place now selling from the low $400s

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that the company is now selling in south Austin at Jennings Place, offering a limited selection of single-family homes near McKinney Falls State Park and adjacent to the Onion Creek Metropolitan Park and Greenbelt system. In addition, the community offers quick access to downtown Austin via I-35.

Santiago Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Austin, TX | Jennings Place by Century Communities
Santiago Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Austin, TX | Jennings Place by Century Communities
Mason Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Austin, TX | Jennings Place by Century Communities
Mason Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Austin, TX | Jennings Place by Century Communities
Whitney Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Austin, TX | Jennings Place by Century Communities
Whitney Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Austin, TX | Jennings Place by Century Communities

Homebuyers will also enjoy a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, boasting beautiful open-concept layouts, designer-selected finishes—e.g., quartz countertops, 42" cabinets with crown molding, tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring—and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/JenningsPlace.  

"With only 64 homesites in a spectacular location, plus a great mix of floor plans that make it easy for buyers to find their best fit, we expect homes to go quickly at Jennings Place," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "Homebuyers can now explore and purchase available homes online or on-site. To receive updates from our sales team or schedule an appointment, homebuyers can also call 512.271.3844."

More About Jennings Place
Now selling from the low $400s

  • 3 single-story and 4 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • Up to 2,413 square feet
  • Downstairs primary suite on select two-story plans
  • Close to abundant outdoor recreation, including Roy Kizer Golf Course, sports fields, fishing, camping, biking, and hiking
  • Quick drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at Southpark Meadows
  • Within walking distance of elementary and intermediate schools

Community Location:
Nuckols Crossing Road & Vertex Boulevard
Austin, TX 78744
512.271.3844 

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: 
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.  

