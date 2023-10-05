Century Communities Reveals New Community Now Selling in Willis, TX

Top 10 homebuilder opens for sales with single-family homes at Lexington Heights, with a model home soon to follow

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that Lexington Heights, the company's new community in Willis, is now selling from the high $200s. A model home showcasing the community's Hampton floor plan is set to open for tours later this month.

Hampton Floor Plan | Available at Lexington Heights by Century Communities | New Homes in Willis, TX
Offering an inspired selection of single- and two-story floor plans, Lexington Heights boasts contemporary open-concept layouts, stylish finishes and exceptional included features—such as granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, game rooms, deluxe owner's suites and more. Residents will also love a convenient location near outdoor recreation at Lake Conroe, along with easy access to nearby Conroe and The Woodlands via I-45.

Explore the community & available homes at
www.CenturyCommunities.com/LexingtonHeights.    

"Lexington Heights offers quality and affordable new homes in a fantastic location near Lake Conroe," said Blake Roberts, Houston Division President. "As we get ready to debut our new model home, it's the perfect time for interested buyers to get in early while Grand Opening pricing is still available."

Lexington Heights 
Now selling from the high $200s

  • 4 single-story plans, 2 two-story plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,401 to 2,012 square feet
  • Easy access to Conroe, Tomball & The Woodlands 
  • Willis Independent School District

Sales Center:
11609 Whirlaway Drive
Willis, TX 77318
713.222.7000

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: 
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

