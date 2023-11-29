Century Communities Reveals New Homes Now for Sale in San Antonio, TX

Top 10 builder and online homebuying leader now selling single-family homes in a desirable north San Antonio location near UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced University Village, the company's new community in San Antonio, is now selling its lineup of single-family homes. Starting from the mid $300s, new homes are currently available for purchase online and in-person. In addition, the community now has a model home available for tours, showcasing the four-bedroom Rudy floor plan.

Boasting versatile two-story floor plans, University Village offers desirable features such as open-concept layouts, smart home technology, stainless-steel appliances, and 42" Shaker-style cabinets. Conveniently located near I-10 and North Loop 1604, the community is only 15 miles from downtown San Antonio and even closer to the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), the Medical Center, and The RIM shopping center. Children in the neighborhood will attend Northside ISD schools, all located within three miles.

"We're excited to bring new homes to the rapidly growing San Antonio metro," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "This community offers an exceptional lineup of two-story floor plans, along with a prime location within an easy commute of downtown and the local school system. With limited homesites available, there's no better time than now to tour and purchase a new home at University Village."

Learn more about University Village and schedule your private tour at www.CenturyCommunities.com/UniversityVillage.

NOW SELLING:

University Village | San Antonio, TX 
Now selling from the mid $300s

  • 4 floor plans; two-story homes
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,681 to 2,057 square feet
  • Includes desirable amenities like smart home technology, stainless-steel appliances, and 42" Shaker-style cabinets
  • Prime location near I-10 and North Loop 1604, with quick access to the RIM shopping center, The Shops at La Cantera, The University of Texas at San Antonio, and the Medical Center

Sales Center:
5935 W. Hausman Road, Building #65
San Antonio, TX 78249
210.898.2609

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

