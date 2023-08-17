Century Communities Reveals New Quick Move-in Homes in the North Denver Metro

Offering homes available for September move-in, Turnberry Crossing boasts a desirable location near Barr Lake State Park

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that it now has quick move-in homes available at Turnberry Crossing, the company's new community north of Denver in Commerce City, with listings available from as low as the low $500s.

Vail Floor Plan Rendering | Turnberry Crossing by Century Communities | New Homes in Commerce City, CO

Featuring a convenient location near I-76 and I-70, Turnberry Crossing offers quick access to downtown Denver, Aurora, Interlocken, and Denver International Airport, along with outdoor destinations like the Adams County Fairgrounds, Barr Lake State Park, Buffalo Run and Riverdale Golf Courses, Dick's Sporting Goods Park and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Residents of Turnberry Crossing can stay active with nearby parks and trails, including the 9.5-acre Turnberry Park—inspired by the children's book, "the Very Hungry Caterpillar"—and the 108,000-square-foot Bison Ridge Recreation Center.

Homebuyers can explore a versatile selection of six single-family floor plans, including ranch and two-story homes with modern open-concept layouts and designer-selected finishes. New homes are available to purchase on-site or online, and a model home showcasing the popular Vail floor plan is open for tour.

Explore available options and find your dream home today at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TurnberryCrossing.

More About Turnberry Crossing:

93 homesites

Ranch and two-story single-family homes

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

1,944 to 2,435 square feet

2- to 3-bay garages with 8' doors

22' garage depth with enlarged options

Walkout and garden-level basements available

Extended covered patios available

Sales Center:

10153 Quentin Court

Commerce City, CO 80022

303.268.8364

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

