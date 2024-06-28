Century Communities Reveals Upcoming Communities & Model Homes in Greater San Antonio

Jun 28, 2024, 10:09 ET
Community groundbreaking events in San Antonio, plus new model homes in Seguin and San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—continues to expand in the greater San Antonio area with groundbreakings for Agave (East San Antonio) and Applewhite Meadows (South San Antonio). In addition, Century Communities is excited to announce new model homes coming soon to Hacienda in South San Antonio and Hiddenbrooke in Seguin.
"We're excited to announce expanded homebuying opportunities in fast-growing locations across the greater San Antonio area," said Division President Eric Runge. "Whether looking in San Antonio proper or in surrounding areas like Seguin, it's an exceptional time to explore available homes, take advantage of summer savings opportunities and find your best fit."
AGAVE | EAST SAN ANTONIO
Coming soon from the low $200s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
- 1,388 to 2,260 square feet
- Smart home package, car charging port, granite countertops and more included
- East San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, I-10, Downtown San Antonio, and more
- Upcoming model home: Tahoe plan (1,802 square feet)
Location & Contact:
4843 Sahara Valleys
San Antonio, TX 78222
Join interest list: 210.898.2609
APPLEWHITE MEADOWS | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO
Coming soon from the $300s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
- 1,388 to 2,260 square feet
- Smart home package, car charging port, granite countertops and more included
- South San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, Downtown San Antonio, and more
- Upcoming model home: Frederick plan (2,260 square feet)
Community Location:
10330 Gala Junction
San Antonio, TX 78224
Join interest list: 210.898.2609
HACIENDA | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO
Now selling from the mid $200s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
- 1,388 to 2,260 square feet
- Smart home package, car charging port, stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting and more included
- Idyllic South San Antonio location adjacent to Mitchell Lake Audubon Center and only 2.25 miles from the San Antonio River
- Community amenities include a 1.8-acre park with a playground, soccer field and picnic areas
- Upcoming model home: Tahoe plan (1,802 square feet)
Location & Contact:
9846 Chavaneaux Landing
San Antonio, TX 78231
210.987.2240
HIDDENBROOKE | SEGUIN
Now selling from the mid $200s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
- 1,510 to 2,165 square feet
- Smart home package, full-yard irrigation, granite countertops, 4" backsplash, car charging port and more included
- Convenient location near I-10 and Highway 46, with quick access to outdoor destinations like Lake McQueeney and the Guadalupe River
- Community amenities include playgrounds, sports fields and a pavilion
- Upcoming model home: Blanco plan (1,510 square feet)
Location & Contact:
2401 Hiddenbrooke Trace
Seguin, TX 78155
210.504.3038
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
