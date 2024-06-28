Century Communities Reveals Upcoming Communities & Model Homes in Greater San Antonio

Community groundbreaking events in San Antonio, plus new model homes in Seguin and San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—continues to expand in the greater San Antonio area with groundbreakings for Agave (East San Antonio) and Applewhite Meadows (South San Antonio). In addition, Century Communities is excited to announce new model homes coming soon to Hacienda in South San Antonio and Hiddenbrooke in Seguin.

Groundbreaking Event for Applewhite Meadows | New Homes in South San Antonio, TX by Century Communities Groundbreaking Event for Agave | New Construction Homes in East San Antonio, TX by Century Communities Groundbreaking Event for Agave | New Homes in San Antonio, TX by Century Communities

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SanAntonio.

"We're excited to announce expanded homebuying opportunities in fast-growing locations across the greater San Antonio area," said Division President Eric Runge. "Whether looking in San Antonio proper or in surrounding areas like Seguin, it's an exceptional time to explore available homes, take advantage of summer savings opportunities and find your best fit."

AGAVE | EAST SAN ANTONIO

Coming soon from the low $200s



Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,260 square feet

Smart home package, car charging port, granite countertops and more included

East San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, I-10, Downtown San Antonio , and more

location with easy access to 410, I-10, , and more Upcoming model home: Tahoe plan (1,802 square feet)

Location & Contact:

4843 Sahara Valleys

San Antonio, TX 78222

Join interest list: 210.898.2609

APPLEWHITE MEADOWS | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO

Coming soon from the $300s



Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,260 square feet

Smart home package, car charging port, granite countertops and more included

South San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, Downtown San Antonio , and more

location with easy access to 410, , and more Upcoming model home: Frederick plan (2,260 square feet)

Community Location:

10330 Gala Junction

San Antonio, TX 78224

Join interest list: 210.898.2609

HACIENDA | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO

Now selling from the mid $200s



Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,388 to 2,260 square feet

Smart home package, car charging port, stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting and more included

Idyllic South San Antonio location adjacent to Mitchell Lake Audubon Center and only 2.25 miles from the San Antonio River

location adjacent to Mitchell Lake Audubon Center and only 2.25 miles from the San Antonio River Community amenities include a 1.8-acre park with a playground, soccer field and picnic areas

Upcoming model home: Tahoe plan (1,802 square feet)

Location & Contact:

9846 Chavaneaux Landing

San Antonio, TX 78231

210.987.2240

HIDDENBROOKE | SEGUIN

Now selling from the mid $200s



Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,510 to 2,165 square feet

Smart home package, full-yard irrigation, granite countertops, 4" backsplash, car charging port and more included

Convenient location near I-10 and Highway 46, with quick access to outdoor destinations like Lake McQueeney and the Guadalupe River

Community amenities include playgrounds, sports fields and a pavilion

Upcoming model home: Blanco plan (1,510 square feet)

Location & Contact:

2401 Hiddenbrooke Trace

Seguin, TX 78155

210.504.3038

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.