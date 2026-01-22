Century Communities to Host January Grand Opening in Alvarado, TX

Online homebuying pioneer will bring over 100 homes to planned community near Fort Worth

ALVARADO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is proud to announce the Company is joining Lone Oak, a thoughtfully designed planned community in Alvarado, TX with future amenities like a community center, pool, and parks. Lone Oak also boasts a convenient location with easy access to downtown Fort Worth.

Geneva Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Alvarado, TX | Lone Oak by Century Communities Lassen Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes Near Fort Worth, TX | Lone Oak by Century Communities

Century Communities' addition to the community will be comprised of more than 100 modern single- and two-story homes. A Grand Opening event is planned for January 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring tours of the Company's Cumberland model home, giveaways, and Grand Opening offers.

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LoneOakTX.

"We're excited to show homebuyers everything Lone Oak has to offer, from stylish floor plans and community amenities to a great location near shopping and dining destinations", said Blake Roberts, Regional President. "Interested homebuyers should attend our upcoming Grand Opening to tour Lone Oak's designer-decorated model, explore available homes, and take advantage of limited-time savings opportunities."

LONE OAK | ALVARADO, TX

Grand Opening on January 31

Coming soon from the high $200s

Single- & two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,508 to 2,260 square feet

Spacious, stylish layouts featuring great rooms, primary suites with walk-in closets, and more

Builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package included

Planned community pool, parks, and playgrounds

Near dining, shopping, and entertainment options

Quick access to downtown Fort Worth

Community Location:

1000 Lodgepole Drive

Alvarado, TX 76009

817.704.4263



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

