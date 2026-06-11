Century Communities to Celebrate Grand Opening of Fulshear Junction, a New Walkable Community in Fulshear, Texas

June 13 event marks the debut of new single-family homes and community parks in a prime location with unique access to both Highway 359 and FM 1093

HOUSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaways:

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Fulshear Junction to host Grand Opening event on June 13 , officially welcoming homebuyers to the anticipated mixed-use community in Fulshear, Texas—the nation's second-fastest-growing city.

, officially welcoming homebuyers to the anticipated mixed-use community in Fulshear, Texas—the nation's second-fastest-growing city. Single-family homes with parks , in a walkable setting to nearby commercial and downtown Fulshear

, in a walkable setting to nearby commercial and downtown Fulshear New homes now selling from the high $300s , with six floor plans and a model home available for tour

, with six floor plans and a model home available for tour Community offers unique access to both Highway 359 and FM 1093

Zoned to Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced a Grand Opening event to be held on June 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. for Fulshear Junction, officially opening the doors to the anticipated single-family home community in Fulshear, Texas, the nation's second-fastest-growing city.

The celebratory event will feature tours of Fulshear Junction's new model home—showcasing the two-story Savannah floor plan—a look at available homes under construction, ready for move-in this summer, and special Grand Opening savings opportunities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore neighborhood parks, playgrounds, and preserved green spaces.

Learn more, explore available homes, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/FulshearJunctionGO.

"Fulshear Junction represents the next chapter of growth for this thriving area, bringing to life a thoughtfully connected setting where new homes, commercial opportunities, and natural spaces come together. It's also just down the road from our other exceptional communities in this fast-growing area: Fulshear Lakes in Fulshear and Laurel Farms in Brookshire," said Tanya Rizzo, Division President for Century Communities in Houston. "With Fulshear Junction, we're proud to deliver a community that balances natural surroundings, preserved tree lines, and multiple parks with convenient access to key corridors like Highway 359 and FM 1093."

Community Highlights:

New single-family homes in a growing west Houston location

Walkable community with parks, green space, and future on-site commercial offerings

Parks, playground, walking paths, and preserved tree lines

Convenient access to Highway 359 and FM 1093

Served by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

Home Features:

Six thoughtfully designed floor plans

Up to five bedrooms and up to 3.5 bathrooms

Two-bay garages

Front porch living

Move-in package, upgraded tile, smart home package and more included

Model home for tour (Savannah plan)

Pricing from the high $300s

Sales Office:

8427 Monorail Drive

Fulshear, TX 77441

281.698.1160

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Houston.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.