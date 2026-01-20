Century Communities to Host January Grand Opening in Monroe, NC

New Neighborhood Brings Homes from the Mid $500s to Prime Location Outside Charlotte

MONROE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is proud to announce the Grand Opening of a brand-new model home at Stonemill, a charming community about 30 miles from Uptown Charlotte offering new homes from the mid $500s.

Daffodil Model Exterior | New Homes in Monroe, NC | Stonemill by Century Communities

The Model Grand Opening event is planned for January 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Union County Chamber. Attendees can tour the brand-new, professionally decorated Daffodil model, boasting two stories of modern design, four bedrooms, and a flexible loft.

Learn more, RSVP for the Grand Opening, and explore pre-Grand Opening opportunities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StonemillNC.

"We're excited to show buyers this exceptional new community, offering beautiful single- and two-story homes with easy access to downtown Monroe and Waxhaw," said Regional President Greg Ott. "The Grand Opening event is a perfect time to stop by, explore quick move-in options, and find your best fit."

Stonemill offers 1+ acre homesites, with floor plans showcasing up to 3,518 square feet and five bedrooms. Plans boast modern, open layouts that are ideal for entertaining, as well as primary suites with walk-in closets. Exciting features include stainless-steel appliances, 9' main-floor ceilings, and quartz countertops. In addition, the community offers both quick move-in and to-be-built options—with the latter allowing homebuyers to choose their floor plan, homesite, and interior options.

STONEMILL | MONROE, NC

Grand Opening on January 21

One & two-story floor plans from the mid $500s

1+ acre homesites with cul-de-sac options

Quick move-in and to-be-built options

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Up to 3,518 square feet

Durable fiber-cement siding, 9' main-floor ceilings, 42" kitchen cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package

Regional mall, national retailers, and restaurants less than 15 miles away

Quick access to US‑74, US‑75, and NC‑16 and less than an hour from Uptown Charlotte

Minutes from downtown Monroe and Waxhaw

Community Location:

3703 Forty Acre Lane

Monroe, NC 28112

704.802.7126

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign® Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.