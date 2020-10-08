Century Communities to Join Henderson's Cadence Planned Community

Learn more about the Cadence planned community at CadenceNV.com.

"We're excited to be a part of Cadence, which has a sterling reputation as one of the region's premier planned developments, offering residents exceptional amenities and a rich community experience," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "And with our quality craftsmanship, customer service and inspired home designs, homebuyers will really be able to enjoy the best of both worlds."

For more information, call 702.936.3020.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

