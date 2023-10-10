Century Communities To Open New Springtown, TX Community This Fall

Homebuilder expands footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth area with Boardwalk Estates

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that Boardwalk Estates is coming soon to Springtown, TX, with a versatile selection of single-family homes. The community is expected to open in late fall 2023 with homes selling from the mid to high $200s.

The Roanoke Plan at Boardwalk Estates | New Homes in Springtown, TX from Century Communities

Buyers will also appreciate Springtown's small-town charm, plus an abundance of local activities—including a historic downtown district with shopping, dining, museums and community events—while still remaining in proximity to urban amenities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Learn more & join our VIP list: www.CenturyCommunities.com/BoardwalkEstates

"We're excited to introduce Boardwalk Estates, bringing more of our affordable and quality new homes to a great location," said David Aughinbaugh, Dallas Division President. "It's the perfect time for buyers to join our VIP list to ensure they're among the first to receive updates this exciting new community."

BOARDWALK ESTATES | SPRINGTOWN

Coming soon from the high $200s

45 homesites

4 single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 baths, 2-bay garages

1,416 to 1,773 square feet

Springtown Independent School District

Sales Center:

106 Summerfield Court

Springtown, TX 76082

817.866.2980

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

