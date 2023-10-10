Century Communities To Open New Springtown, TX Community This Fall

News provided by

Century Communities, Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 09:56 ET

Homebuilder expands footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth area with Boardwalk Estates

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that Boardwalk Estates is coming soon to Springtown, TX, with a versatile selection of single-family homes. The community is expected to open in late fall 2023 with homes selling from the mid to high $200s.

Continue Reading
The Roanoke Plan at Boardwalk Estates | New Homes in Springtown, TX from Century Communities
The Roanoke Plan at Boardwalk Estates | New Homes in Springtown, TX from Century Communities

Buyers will also appreciate Springtown's small-town charm, plus an abundance of local activities—including a historic downtown district with shopping, dining, museums and community events—while still remaining in proximity to urban amenities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Learn more & join our VIP list: www.CenturyCommunities.com/BoardwalkEstates

"We're excited to introduce Boardwalk Estates, bringing more of our affordable and quality new homes to a great location," said David Aughinbaugh, Dallas Division President. "It's the perfect time for buyers to join our VIP list to ensure they're among the first to receive updates this exciting new community."

BOARDWALK ESTATES | SPRINGTOWN
Coming soon from the high $200s

  • 45 homesites
  • 4 single-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bed, 2 baths, 2-bay garages
  • 1,416 to 1,773 square feet
  • Springtown Independent School District

Sales Center:
106 Summerfield Court
Springtown, TX 76082
817.866.2980

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Also from this source

Century Communities Elects Elisa Zúñiga Ramírez to Board of Directors

Century Communities Elects Elisa Zúñiga Ramírez to Board of Directors

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on...
Century Communities Reveals New Community Now Selling in Willis, TX

Century Communities Reveals New Community Now Selling in Willis, TX

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.