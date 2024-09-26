Century Communities Unveils Gated Community of All-Electric Homes in Upland, CA

Rose Glen now selling detached condo floor plans from the $700s

UPLAND, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that Rose Glen, the company's anticipated gated community in Upland, is now selling from the $700s. Offering a desirable location with no Mello-Roos tax, Rose Glen features low-maintenance, detached condos with all-electric setups and no gas bills.

Plan One Model Home | New Homes in Upland, CA | Rose Glen by Century Communities Plan Three Rendering | New Homes for Sale in Upland, CA | Rose Glen by Century Communities

"We're very excited to introduce Rose Glen to homebuyers in Upland, a gated community offering beautifully crafted homes with modern features," said Area President Tom Hildebrandt. "Having just opened for sales, there's no better time for buyers to explore what's available and find their dream home."

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/RoseGlen.

More About Rose Glen:

Now selling from the $700s



Gated community near I-10

Four two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2.5 to 3 bath

Up to 1,845 square feet

Fully electric homes with no gas bills

Main-floor bedrooms on select homes

No Mello-Roos

Sales Center:

1400 E. Arrow Highway

Upland, CA 91786

909-667-7660

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.