Century Communities Will Debut New Homes in Northwest Houston at Joint Grand Opening

Top national homebuilder reveals new community in high-demand Hockley, TX

HOCKLEY, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Maple Woods, a new Hockley, TX, community offering two modern floor plan collections from the high $200s. In addition to quality new homes, the community balances convenient access to area amenities and major roadways with the tranquility of countryside living.

Sutherland Plan Model Home | New Build Homes in Hockley, TX | Maple Woods by Century Communities Maple Woods Park & Playground | New Homes for Sale in Hockley, TX | Maple Woods by Century Communities

The Company will be participating in a joint, rodeo-themed Grand Opening with D.R. Horton on March 21, which will feature tours of Century Communities' Silverbell and Sutherland model homes, along with facepainting, a trick roper, kettle corn and other rodeo treats. Visitors can also tour move-in ready homes and explore Maple Woods' newly completed park and playground.

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MapleWoodsGO.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings in northwest Houston and meet growing local demand with our debut of Maple Woods," said Division President Tanya Rizzo. "With two exceptional floor plan collections and attainable pricing, the Grand Opening is the perfect time to connect with our team and find your dream home."

New homes at Maple Woods offer ample room for rest, relaxation, and entertaining. Spacious one- and two-story floor plans feature up to 3,075 square feet, complete with open-concept layouts designed for modern lifestyles. Homes boast a range of versatile spaces, with studies, lofts, and game rooms on select plans. In addition, options like covered patios and deluxe primary baths enhance everyday living.

MAPLE WOODS | HOCKLEY, TX

Grand Opening on March 21 | From the high $200s

Two floor plan collections: Liberty and Lonestar

Single- and two-story open-concept layouts

Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 4.5 bathrooms, and up to 3,075 square feet

Century Home Connect® smart home package

Short drive to Zube Park, Hockley Recreational Complex, and New Kentucky Park

Convenient proximity to shopping at centers like The Boardwalk at Towne Lake and Houston Premium Outlets

Quick access to Highways 249 and 99

Models and move-in ready homes will be available for tour

Community Location

421 Alder Chase Drive

Hockley, TX 77447

832.850.5507

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.