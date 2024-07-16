Century Complete Announces 3 New Communities Coming Soon to Jacksonville

Online homebuying pioneer bringing over 120 single-family homes to prime locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that its Century Complete brand will be opening three new communities in the greater Jacksonville area: Nobles Crossing (Palatka, FL), Greystone (Glen Saint Mary, FL) and The Landing at Crooked River (Kingsland, GA). Combined, the new communities will offer over 120 new homesites.

Dupont Floor Plan | The Landing at Crooked River by Century Complete | New Homes in Kingsland, GA Amberwood Floor Plan | Nobles Crossing by Century Complete | New Homes in Palatka, FL Abernathy Floor Plan | Greystone by Century Complete | New Homes in Glen St. Mary, FL

Featuring an attractive selection of single-family homes with open-concept layouts and designer-selected finishes, each new home will come standard with stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops. In addition, residents will benefit from prime locations, with convenient access to Jacksonville's area attractions, shopping centers, medical services, restaurants and active lifestyle amenities.

"Jacksonville is one of the hottest markets in the nation, so we're excited to continue filling the need for quality and affordable new homes with these three exceptional communities," said National President Greg Huff. "With appointments starting as early as late July, it's the perfect time for interested homebuyers to join our interest lists and ensure they're among the first to know when these communities begin selling."

THE LANDING AT CROOKED RIVER | KINGSLAND, GA

From the upper $200s

Four floor plans

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,180 square feet

30 minutes from the Jacksonville International Airport

International Airport 30 minutes from St. Simons Island , Jekyll Island , and Fernandina Beach

Learn more and join interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CrookedRiver.

Location

Old Still Road and Landing Boulevard

Kingsland, GA 31548

904.618.3219

NOBLES CROSSING | PALATKA, FL

Pricing coming soon

Three floor plans

Single-story layouts

3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,020 square feet

Gated community near the St. Johns River

Central location between Jacksonville and Gainesville

Learn more and join interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/NoblesCrossing.

Location:

Silver Lake Drive & Newcastle Road

Palatka, FL 32177

904.618.3219

GREYSTONE | GLEN SAINT MARY, FL

Pricing coming soon

Six floor plans

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,180 square feet

Baker County High School within walking distance

Convenient location west of Jacksonville with quick access to I-10

Learn more and join interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Greystone.

Location:

10255 Greystone Drive

Glen Saint Mary, FL 32040

904.618.3219

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

