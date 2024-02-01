Century Complete Announces Brand-New Homes Now Available in Haines City, Florida

National leader in online homebuying now selling affordable, quality new homes in the Orlando area

HAINES CITY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling two collections of single-family homes at Bradbury Creek in Haines City. Homes are now available for purchase online, starting in the low $300s at The Reserve and the mid $300s at The Collection.



Featuring a versatile selection of one- and two-story floor plans, Bradbury Creek boasts desirable features, including open-concept layouts, patios, and walk-in closets in the primary suite. Both collections offer resort-style amenities, such as a pool with cabanas, a playground, and community parks—complete with picnic tables and gazebos. In total, Bradbury Creek will bring 200 new homesites to the Orlando metro, helping to fill the inventory need in the housing market. A model home is currently under construction and anticipated to open soon for tours.



"We're honored to bring quality, affordable homes to Haines City," said Greg Huff, National President of Century Complete. "Bradbury Creek offers a great community near some of the most popular attractions in Orlando and outdoor recreation at Polk County's 550 lakes. Now is a great time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."

New Build Homes in Haines City, FL | Bradbury Creek by Century Complete | Talison Exterior Rendering New Construction Homes Near Orlando, FL | Bradbury Creek by Century Complete | Quail Ridge Exterior Rendering

Learn more about Bradbury Creek and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BradburyCreek.

NOW SELLING:

The Reserve at Bradbury Creek | Haines City, FL

Now selling from the low $300s

3 floor plans; single- and two-story homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,409 to 1,964 square feet

The Collection at Bradbury Creek | Haines City, FL

Now selling from the mid $300s

3 floor plans; single- and two-story homes

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,666 to 1,941 square feet

VISIT OUR KISSIMMEE SALES STUDIO:

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.



Kissimmee Studio

867 Cypress Parkway

Kissimmee, FL 34759

321.238.8595



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

