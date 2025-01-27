Century Complete Announces Cottage-Style Homes Now Selling in Pensacola, FL

Affordable single-story living just minutes from the coast

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)— a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed that its Century Complete brand is now selling cottage-style homes in Pensacola, FL.

Lanier Floor Plan | New Homes in Pensacola, FL by Century Complete Carolina Floor Plan | New Homes for Sale in Pensacola, FL by Century Complete Lanier Plan Interior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Pensacola, FL by Century Complete

Offering affordable living just minutes from the coastline and historic downtown Pensacola—with fast access to world-class shopping, culture, beaches and nature preserves—these new homes come in a variety of single-story floor plans, thoughtfully designed to blend the charm of cottage living with modern layouts and design finishes.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PensacolaCottages.

"Minutes from the ocean and downtown Pensacola, these new homes present a unique opportunity for buyers to purchase a modern new home at an affordable price in a gorgeous location," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "We've also got incredible limited-time offers to make it even easier for buyers to get into their Pensacola dream home."

Additional Highlights

Single-story, cottage-style floor plans

Now selling from the $180s

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, up to 1,272 square feet

Standard finishes include Whirlpool ® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler ® water fixtures, and granite countertops

stainless-steel appliances, Kohler water fixtures, and granite countertops Quick access to popular destinations like Destin, Mobile and the Gulf Islands National Seashore

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

4771 Bayou Boulevard, Suite 14

Pensacola, FL 32503

850.354.5573

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

