Century Complete Announces Grand Opening in Alford, FL, Bringing Affordable New Homes to the Florida Panhandle

New one-story homes from the low $200s to begin selling in April at Compass Lake in the Hills

ALFORD, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced the upcoming Grand Opening for Compass Lake in the Hills, a new community from the Company's Century Complete brand, bringing affordable new homes to Alford, FL. Alford offers an attractive setting 50 minutes from Tyndall Air Force Base and beaches along Scenic Highway 30A. The Grand Opening event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m.

Cabot Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Alford, FL | Compass Lake in the Hills by Century Complete

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CompassLakesFL.

"Compass Lake in the Hills is designed for buyers who want a quality-built new home at an attractive price point," said Regional President Sal Aceves. "With one-story living, modern finishes, and a location that puts homeowners close to the natural beauty that defines the Panhandle, this community delivers real value. We encourage buyers to join the interest list now as opportunities will be limited."

As the first national homebuilder in Jackson County, Century Communities is proud to offer homes showcasing included features like LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, quartz countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Floor plans feature open-concept layouts, kitchen islands, and spacious primary suites with walk-in closets and attached baths.

Residents will also enjoy a peaceful setting with easy access to everyday conveniences, along with outdoor recreation like boating, fishing, and hiking at nearby destinations like Compass Lake and McCormick Lake.

COMPASS LAKE IN THE HILLS | ALFORD, FL

From the low $200s | Grand Opening Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m.

One-story floor plans

Large secluded homesites

Up to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,684 square feet

Quick access to US-231 and I-10

Near Compass Lake and McCormick Lake

Close proximity to shopping and dining in Marianna

Near Cottondale High School and its powerhouse athletic program

HOA membership provides access to on-site boat ramps, floating docks, cabin rentals, a swimming pool, and a disc golf course

Community Location

Compass Lake Drive

Alford, FL 32420

850.354.5569

MORE COMMUNITIES IN THE AREA

Clear Lake Estates: Youngstown, FL

Quick move-in homes from the low $300s



Quick move-in homes from the low $300s Sunny Hills: Chipley, FL

Move-in ready homes from the mid $100s

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Panama City Studio

1000 E. 23rd Street, Suite A4

Panama City, FL 32405

850.354.5571

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.