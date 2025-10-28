Century Complete Announces New Affordable Homes in Bullhead City, AZ

Ranch-style homes now available at gated community near golf course, starting from the low $300s

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that North Fork at Laughlin Ranch, a new gated community from the Company's Century Complete brand, is now selling both online and in-person from the low $300s.

"With affordable, ranch-style floor plans in a great location near Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, there's no better time than now to purchase a new home at this exciting location," said Paul Zetah, Mountain Regional President for Century Complete. "With our easy online homebuying process, we're making it simpler than ever for area homebuyers to find their dream home and make it their own."

Offering an inspired selection of single-story floor plans, new homes at North Fork at Laughlin Ranch boast contemporary, open-concept layouts, stylish finishes and exceptional included features—such as covered patios, granite countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Floor plans offer up to 1,830 square feet and four bedrooms, including primary suites with walk-in closets and private baths.

Residents are located minutes from the Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, featuring an award-winning golf course—considered one of the best in Arizona—along with a restaurant, spa, and more. Homebuyers will also enjoy proximity to outdoor recreation, Lake Havasu City and Kingman.

NORTH FORK AT LAUGHLIN RANCH | BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Now selling from the low $300s.

Gated community

Modern, one-story floor plans

Comfortable, contemporary open-concept layouts

Up to 1,830 square feet and four bedrooms

2-bay garages

Covered patios, granite countertops, Kohler ® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances

Close to essentials, plus shopping and dining options

Community Location

E. Landon Drive & S. Laughlin View Drive

Bullhead City, AZ 86429

520.213.8607

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Bullhead City Studio Location

3699 Highway 95

Suite 330, Unit #DOL

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

520.213.8607

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

