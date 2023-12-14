Century Complete Announces New Community in Union, SC

New homes from the low $200s now selling at Buffalo Creek from online homebuying pioneer

UNION, S.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that its Century Complete brand has opened a new community—Buffalo Creek—in Union, SC, located near other Century Complete communities in Spartanburg, Boiling Springs and Gaffney.

New Construction Homes in Union, SC | Buffalo Creek by Century Complete | The Cabot Plan New Build Homes in Union, SC | Buffalo Creek by Century Complete | The Dupont Plan

Showcasing a versatile lineup of single-family homes to suit a wide variety of needs and lifestyles, Buffalo Creek offers modern open-concept layouts with quick access to Buffalo Elementary School and Union's Main Street. The community contributes over 125 new homesites to Upstate South Carolina, helping to serve the market's need for more quality homes.

"We're excited to introduce Buffalo Creek," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "Not only does this community feature affordable quality homes, but it offers a prime location within walking distance of local schools and an easy drive to Spartanburg. There's no better time than now to purchase a home at Buffalo Creek."

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BuffaloCreek.

Now Selling:

Buffalo Creek | Union, SC

New homes from the low $200s

125 single-family homesites

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,014 square feet

Select plans feature studies, covered patios, and flex spaces

Prime location within walking distance of Buffalo Elementary School and 25 miles from Spartanburg

Location:

Buffalo-West Springs Highway & Times Boulevard

Union, SC 29303

VISIT OUR UPSTATE SALES STUDIO IN GREENVILLE:

While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

1401 Woodruff Road, Suite B

Greenville, SC 29615

864.509.9195

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.