Century Complete Announces New Community in Valparaiso, Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed the Company's Century Complete brand is now offering new homes in Valparaiso, Indiana at Timberland Farms, featuring single-family floor plans starting from the mid $300s.

"We're thrilled to introduce homebuyers to everything this new community has to offer," said Regional President Steve Karhnak. "Opportunities are limited at Timberland Farms, so contact our sales team today or visit our website to explore available homes and find your best fit."

Timberland Farms' lineup of two-story floor plans showcases modern, open-concept layouts, stylish finishes, and premium features, such quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury wood-look plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Select plans include private studies, flex spaces, main-floor primary suites, and game rooms.

In addition, the community's location boasts small-town charm with easy access to both city and outdoor amenities, such as Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes National Park, Lake Michigan Beaches, casinos, and more. Timberland Farms is also zoned for the highly rated Duneland School Corporation.

TIMBERLAND FARMS | VALPARAISO, IN

Now selling from the mid $300s

Two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms and 2,180 square feet

Oversized wooded and water-view homesites

Walkout basements (per plan)

Included features such stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury wood-look flooring, and more

Near outdoor recreation at Indiana Dunes State Park and Lake Michigan beaches

20 miles from Gary

50 miles from Chicago

Community Location

Elderberry Lane

Valparaiso, IN 46383

812.260.7228

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Studio Location

757 Indian Boundary Road, Suite 3

Chesterton, IN 46304

812.260.7228

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Indiana, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries.

