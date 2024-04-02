Century Complete Announces New Community Near Savannah, GA

Online homebuying pioneer now selling at Pine Brook in Rincon

RINCON, Ga., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), one of the nation's largest homebuilders and an industry leader in online home sales, has announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling at Pine Brook, a new community in Rincon featuring quality single-family floor plans, affordably priced from the low $300s.

Gardner Floor Plan | New Homes in Rincon, GA | Pine Brook by Century Complete Essex Floor Plan | New Homes Near Savannah, GA | Pine Brook by Century Complete

Ideally situated just north of Savannah's employment and entertainment hubs, and part of the sought-after Effingham County School District, Pine Brook offers three two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-bay garages—all featuring modern open-concept layouts with attractive features like flex spaces, great rooms and more.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PineBrook.

"Pine Brook represents a natural continuation of our growth in Georgia, offering a selection of affordable and appealing floor plans in a prime location near Savannah," said National President Greg Huff. "We've already seen strong interest at this community, with several homes under contract, so it's a great time for buyers to explore available homes online and find their best fit while opportunities last."

NEED IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE? VISIT OUR LOWCOUNTRY SALES STUDIO.

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio in Pooler!

107 Central Boulevard

Pooler, GA 31322

912.335.3795

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and an industry leader in online home sales. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

