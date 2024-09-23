Century Complete Announces New Community Now Selling in Ocala, FL

Starting from the mid $200s, West Oak offering single-family floor plans from the national leader in online homebuying

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling at West Oak, a new community in Ocala featuring quality single-family floor plans, affordably priced from the mid $200s.

Marking the company's second community in Ocala, West Oak features a prime location that backs up to the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park—a 60-acre nature site with two walking loops throughout a wetland ecosystem. Homebuyers can choose from a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, with included features like Kohler® bath fixtures, Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Planned community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and fitness center. The community will also offer paired floor plans in the future.

In the greater Ocala area and nearby Silver Springs, Century Complete offers an additional three exceptional communities priced from the mid $200s: Bennah Oaks, Marion Oaks, and Silver Springs Shores.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WestOak.

"We're very excited to bring an even greater selection of quality and affordable new homes to Ocala," said Dave Roberts, EVP of Field Operations. "With an exceptional lineup of floor plans, incredible amenities and a beautiful location, homebuyers should act fast to find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT WEST OAK

Now selling from the mid $200s

100 single-family homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and up to 1,934 square feet

2-bay garages

Open-concept layouts with Kohler ® bath fixtures, Whirlpool ® stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more

Community amenities like a clubhouse, fitness center, and pool

Backs up to the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park

Convenient access to I-75, Highway 27, and Highway 301

NW 21st Street,

Ocala, FL 34475

352.678.6630

VISIT OUR NEARBY MODEL HOME AT MARION OAKS!

319 Marion Oaks Boulevard

Ocala, FL 34473

352.678.6630

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

