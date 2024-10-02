Century Complete Announces New Home Community Coming Soon to Vine Grove, Kentucky

The Landings to offer affordable single- and two-story homes from the national leader in online homebuying

VINE GROVE, Ky., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed that The Landings, featuring new homes in Vine Grove from the company's Century Complete brand, will open for sales in October. The community will offer single- and two-story floor plans in a convenient location near downtown Vine Grove.

"We're excited to bring our popular lineup of new homes to Vine Grove, offering a beautiful location with close proximity to attractions like Fort Knox, Elizabethtown, and Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest," said Dave Hodgman, EVP of Field Operations. "With five exceptional floor plans and prices starting from just the $280s, The Landings will make it easy for homebuyers to find a home that fits their needs and lifestyle."

MORE ABOUT THE LANDINGS

Single-family homes coming soon from the $280s

120+ homesites

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,376 square feet

Open-concept layouts with desirable included features like granite countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring

Surrounded by rolling green countryside, The Landings offers close proximity to amenities like the Lincoln Trail Country Club, miles of hiking trails and downtown Vine Grove—home to charming shops, eateries, and events like the Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival

Location:

Sawgrass Avenue and Muirfield Village Way

Vine Grove, KY 40175

812.650.7225

VISIT US AT OUR SALES STUDIO IN JEFFERSONVILLE, IN!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our local Sales Studio.

361 Quartermaster Court

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812.650.7225



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

